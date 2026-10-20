Micron Faces Taiwan Strike As Union Demands "Fair Profit-Sharing System"

Neoclouds and hyperscalers face mounting pressure as scrutiny grows over AI's circular financing, while Morgan Stanley has outlined several scenarios that could derail the $1.6 trillion AI data-center buildout.

Now, another potential pressure point is emerging in the chip supply chain.

Reuters reported that a union locked in a pay dispute could launch a strike on Thursday at Micron’s Taiwan plant, raising the risk of disruption at a key manufacturing hub for memory chips used in AI servers.

The Taoyuan union said the walkout would coincide with a mediation meeting between Micron and a separate union representing employees at its Taichung operations.

The labor action aims to show solidarity and pressure the US chipmaker to present a better profit-sharing proposal for workers.

Micron employs about 15,000 people in Taiwan and manufactures DRAM and high-bandwidth memory chips that have largely been in short supply this year because of the massive demand wave from data centers.

The planned strike follows unsuccessful mediation between Micron and the Taoyuan union last month.

Members authorized the ability to conduct a labor action in early October.

In May, chipmaker Samsung had to confront its labor union over pay disputes and the risk of a major strike that threatened production lines for some of the world's most advanced memory chips. Those disputes were eventually settled.

"Through our actions, we will make our dissatisfaction with the current system heard and demonstrate our determination to establish a fair profit-sharing system," the Taoyuan union wrote in a statement.