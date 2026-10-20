UK Sends Typhoon Jets To Support Saudis Amid Houthi Attacks

The United Kingdom has on Tuesday announced yet more creeping escalation in the Yemen war. It is offering Saudi Arabia 'defensive' assistance by deploying its Typhoon fighter jets.

The British Ministry of Defence claimed the warplanes and British pilots would operate only in a "defensive role" - though its yet to be seen what exactly this will mean.

"The UK will fly defensive counter air missions to support the protection of Saudi cities and critical national infrastructure against aerial attack, using RAF Typhoon fighter jets," the statement added.

via UK Royal Air Force

In this current situation the line between what gets deemed defensive vs. offensive is going to be thin, at a moment Saudi territory has been coming under almost daily attack from Houthi ballistic missiles and drones. Will UK warplanes move to take out launch systems if their locations are identified in Yemen?

The kingdom's major airports have been shuttered for the past week, with airspace effectively closed due to the missile threat, and Aramco energy sites have been pummeled.

It is almost unprecedented to see the Saudi economy, which relies heavily on foreign investments for expansion, essentially get temporarily cut off from the outside world. The kingdom has been forced to cancel over a dozen major events it was expected to host, including its annual 'Davos in the Desert' flagship investor conference, which was originally scheduled for next week.

Concerning the kingdom's Future Investment Initiative, The Wall Street Journal reported that "Organizers decided Monday that if the conference goes ahead, its sessions will be held virtually rather than in person, the people said."

The report added: "The kingdom is expected to make a decision Tuesday or earlier whether to postpone the event, they said. Postponement is the most likely outcome, some of the people said."

UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has said, "The continuing attacks from the Houthis on our ally Saudi Arabia are absolutely despicable. The targeting of the airport in Riyadh in particular shows the lengths the Houthis are going to escalate the situation in the region."

"That's why today I have approved further UK military support. RAF Typhoons will fly defensive air missions to help protect Saudi airspace from drones and missiles. This builds on the UK equipment and personnel we already have in the country to defend against Houthi air attacks,”"he added.

But how long until these warplanes become offensive?

Ansar Allah has closed the last road left open for forces and people to leave Taez. It is a question of when the city will fall. The UK will be engaged I supporting Saudi Arabia but that would bring it into an unnecessary war with no possibility to alter the outcome. — Elijah J. Magnier 🇪🇺 (@ejmalrai) October 20, 2026

Or rather, perhaps this just appears the public-facing narrative and might in reality mark a full-fledged British entry into the conflict. Already London had pledged an aerial refueling tanker to support Saudi coalition operations over Yemen.

As for Washington, it says it is only providing an intelligence-sharing and advisory role. President Trump has not shown an appetite for getting deeper in, at a moment the Hormuz Strait crisis is still being navigated.