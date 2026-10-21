Donald Trump Jr. Privately Breaks With His Father On Foreign Policy: Report

Donald Trump Jr. has privately opposed his father's war with Iran from the very beginning, even personally confronting President Donald Trump with his objections, according to The Atlantic.

Donald Trump Jr. and former President Trump. Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice via Getty Images

The president's eldest son has repeatedly voiced his opposition to the nearly eight-month conflict behind closed doors, despite carefully avoiding any public criticism of his father.

Two anonymous sources who reportedly spoke directly with Trump Jr. said the MAGA leader has repeatedly questioned the military campaign, a position in line with his longstanding opposition to U.S. involvement in foreign wars.

The disagreement reportedly dates back to the beginning of the conflict, when Trump Jr. made his objections known directly to the president.

"Don has kept his views on the subject private, as he would never publicly break with his dad on an issue like this, but I can't imagine anyone who knows Don would be surprised by his personal views on the subject," a person supposedly close to Trump Jr. told the leftwing magazine.

Trump Jr. has repeatedly championed his father as a leader who would keep America out of costly foreign entanglements, particularly in the Middle East.

Trump Jr.'s reported opposition also reflects broader divisions within the MAGA movement, where prominent conservative voices have questioned whether the conflict is consistent with the president's campaign promises.

Meanwhile, the war has become an increasingly difficult political issue for Republicans ahead of November's midterm elections.

Rising gasoline prices and mounting economic pressures have fueled public frustration, while a Pew Research Center poll found that 65% of Americans disapprove of the administration's handling of the conflict.

A spokesman for Trump Jr. refused to comment on the report.