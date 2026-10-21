European nightfall?

Readers may recall the well-known science fiction story about a planet where, every few centuries, the multiple suns of its system all set and suddenly, the sky was dark and stars appeared. This event would trigger panic: people would start fires and do more to try and end the darkness. This would lead to mass insanity and the civilization would crash and burn.

Is that happening in Europe? This was a recent posting.

Reports are that French authorities have finally started to do something: enforcing curfews, using police and troops to at least drive the rioters and arsonists away from their haunts. But it may not do much to bring peace.

True, this is not untypical of France. The events of Les Misérables are somewhat fictional but based on real events. In the last half-century alone, there have been multiple times that the street mobs took action, attacking others (and each other), looting, burning, and destroying property and killing people. It predates the French Revolution by centuries, but seems far more frequent since that cataclysmic event. In past events, the solutions generally involved bayonets and old-style cannon. Today, if the idiots in Paris allow it, the cannon’s grapeshot and cannister have been replaced by high-pressure water and tear gas. (The bayonets are still available and sometimes used.)

So is this different? Not in every way: such upheaval among the hoi polloi has frequently led to the overthrow of various governments, swinging from monarchs (emperors and kings) to communist workers’ councils, and just about everything but libertarian minarchy. The amazing thing about the present Fifth French Republic is that it is still around 68 years after its establishment. 1958 was a long time ago, as French governments go.

But on the other hand, there are some very weird and dangerous things going down. Steve Watson, over at Modernity.com claims it is the most dystopian thing he’s ever seen. While the burning, the looting, the fighting is going on, many French men and women seem to be ignoring it. Even the President of the Republic, Macron, seems to prioritize going to concerts over dealing with the chaos.

Second, these do not appear to be students, “fascists” (fake or real) or monarchists, or people fed up with fuel prices, food costs, or police brutality. (Despite many claims of exactly those groups.) Rather, it seems to be a combined effort of two groups: the extreme insanely Woke “leftists” who generally disguise themselves as anarchists or progressives (for example, the “Occupy” movement) and the most extreme Islamists of the 10% of French inhabitants (not citizens, note) who are Muslim. Indeed, it is reported that there are far more Palestinian or other Arab flags than French tricolors being waved by the “protesters.” (At least when their hands are not full of loot, or they are not giving hand signals showing their pride in the work for people taking pictures.)

They don’t seem to be interested in taking control of government buildings, but rather destroying them. While passersby seem to pretend nothing is happening. While they seem to be promoting and practicing destruction for the sake of destruction, there is likely a lot more behind this. At least more than just the physical destruction of property.

Third, more than we’ve seen at least in the recent past, the violence and destruction is rapidly spreading: Belgium, Italy, and beyond. Many people point out that it is massive, uncontrolled (and possibly uncontrollable) migration by Muslims from Arab and other countries that is a leading cause of these troubles.

To us, it seems madness, insanity. But it seems to be more about tearing down society itself, rather than just government. Not just in France but throughout Europe and the UK. When you get right down to it, they don’t seem to care what will come when the present government regimes fail. Even if only France were subject to the worst, history tells us that French chaos and madness quickly spread to engulf much or all of Europe. The French Revolution was Stage One of 30+ years of horror in most of the continent and the deaths of tens of millions.

The failure of governments to take decisive action and even try to justify and apologize for the “protesters” is key. The collapse of societal order will speed up the present invasion of Europe by Islamists and the increasing depopulation of the native populations.

This is possible, we submit, because the moral decay of Europe is so far advanced as to be nearly complete. Though there are “christians” present, they are living in a post-christian society that they and their believing predecessors helped create. By inaction, if nothing else. And by the demographics which they made possible.

We realize that sunrise eventually comes, even after the darkest night. But what will be illuminated by that rising sun? We suspect that it will not be anything at all like the Europe that created and was molded by Western Civilization.

And it could be nothing but the first phase of Final Collapse of all of “Western Civilization.”