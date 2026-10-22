Apple Deepens Push For Conflict-Free US Titanium For Foldable iPhone

Apple's move to ramp up US supply chains for critical materials and components will send a clear signal to other manufacturers seeking secure, conflict-free supplies of metals and rare earths. The move aligns with the Trump administration's push to get Western manufacturers to break their dependence on China and limit Beijing's ability to weaponize these supply chains to gain leverage in trade negotiations.

Apple released a statement Tuesday saying it is committing up to $100 million to a Pennsylvania titanium producer for its new iPhone lineup.

Perryman Company will supply titanium for Apple products, including the foldable iPhone Duo, under a three-year commitment. Its Houston, Pennsylvania, operation will melt, forge, and roll titanium containing at least 80% recycled material for the device's grade 5 titanium case.

Apple is also expanding its relationship with Delaware-based Qnity Electronics, which will produce advanced films in the US for the iPhone 18 Pro's variable-aperture camera system.

"We're thrilled to expand our work with companies producing advanced materials and components for our newest iPhone lineup right here in America," Apple's chief operating officer, Sabih Khan, wrote in a statement.

Khan continued, "American ingenuity is vital to all our products, from the titanium crafted for iPhone Duo to breakthrough camera innovations in iPhone 18 Pro. We're proud to work with Perryman and Qnity Electronics to continue expanding our American Manufacturing Program and support U.S. jobs."

Apple's move fits into a larger theme of the West breaking China's "quasi-monopolistic" grip on critical materials and rare earths. The unfortunate reality is that China will maintain dominance through the end of the decade, if not longer.

Meanwhile, rejiggering supply chains will create new opportunities for producers who can deliver conflict-free supplies today.

The industry has been de-rated, as we penned in a note on Tuesday titled "The Great Rare Earth Disconnect: Prices Up 23%, Miners Down 28%."

This disconnect creates an opportunity to buy producing conflict-free miners at a discount to their summer peaks.