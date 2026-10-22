Are Radicals Training In Paris?

Authored by Silvio Canto, Jr. via American Thinker,

Guess who is traveling to Paris for a training seminar on how to commit terrorist acts and destroy historic sites?

I'm sure that the first class is about destroying all of those statues of Lincoln and Jefferson.

Let's check this report from Kamal Sultan in the NY Post:

A Minnesota rapper who traveled to France to join escalating riots has urged white people to "raise hell" and "f–k s–t up" as part of a revolution on American soil, The Post discovered. And communist-linked groups in the US may be working to bring that hell to the nation's capital. Artist Tufawon, whose real name is Rafael Gonzalez Jr., joined Swedish activist Greta Thunberg outside Paul Éluard, the high school at the heart of the leftist protests marred by violence, looting and arson. He addressed balaclava-clad protesters before performing his song "No One Is Illegal," and riling up the crowd with chants of "f–k ICE" and "ICE out." "All power to the people," the 40-year-old from Minneapolis boasted to his fans on Facebook. "After returning home from France I can clearly see how we need to become far more radicalized in the states. "We have to be more enraged. Our comfort is hindering our progress. It really and truly needs to be white people that go outside and raise hell if we want to see revolution.

We want to see revolution?

As the song goes, you say you want a revolution, well you know, we all want to change the world. But I thought that the Paris protests were over school supplies, not changing the world. Am I the only one who is asking about who is financing these "trainees" traveling to Paris? Rent is expensive over there, you know.

Watching France from my seat in Texas makes you wonder what ever happened to the country that used to be France. How much longer will we call it French fries? It makes you wonder whether President Macron even cares that his country is burning. He was apparently at a concert cheering his favorite Celine Dion tune while the mob was destroying small businesses a few blocks away.

So I hope that Secretary Marco Rubio is keeping track of these "students" traveling to Paris to learn terrorism. Let's cancel their "student" visas if they go to Paris to pick up some new skills for the next anti-Israel march at the university. And let's hope that the FBI keeps track of the Americans on the trip and whoever is financing the trip.

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