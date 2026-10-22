New Migrant Caravan Heads North Through Mexico Hoping For Democratic Midterm Victory

Authored by AG News Staff via American Greatness,

A new migrant caravan consisting of hundreds of Central American migrants departed southern Mexico on Tuesday, with some hoping Democratic victories in November's midterm elections could lead to changes in President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement policies.

The group, calling itself "Caravan Without Borders," departed Tapachula, near Mexico's border with Guatemala, with migrants seeking legal status in Mexico or opportunities to continue north toward the United States.

Mexican newspaper Milenio initially estimated the caravan at more than 400 people, while Diario del Sur reported that its numbers had grown to approximately 700 after departing Tapachula.

Participants reportedly include migrants from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Haiti, Venezuela and Cuba.

Independent journalist Julio Rosas interviewed caravan members who expressed hope that Democrats would win the upcoming midterm elections, potentially signaling a shift in U.S. border enforcement.

However, other migrants reportedly intend to remain in Mexico, where they hope to secure refugee status and authorization to work and travel throughout the country.

Participants cited economic hardship, limited employment opportunities and lengthy immigration processing delays as reasons for joining the caravan.

Some reportedly had previously been deported from the United States and were attempting to return to reunite with family members.

The latest movement follows another caravan, known as "Fe y Esperanza," which included nearly 600 migrants traveling through southern Mexico earlier this month.

Mexican immigration authorities stopped that group near the Chiapas-Oaxaca border in mid-October, eventually issuing travel documents allowing participants to continue north.

A separate caravan attempted a similar journey in April but dispersed after Mexican authorities intervened and returned numerous migrants to southern Mexico.

Organized caravans have become a recurring challenge for Mexican immigration authorities, as participants travel together for safety while seeking faster processing of immigration applications.