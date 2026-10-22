Watch: Paris Looters Boast About Stolen Haul

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Masked groups in Paris are openly bragging on social media about the designer goods and electronics they just looted, turning what began as student complaints about school conditions into a free-for-all that media outlets have had to repackage as a cost-of-living cry.

The clip shows looters displaying their take while the official story has shifted from teacher shortages and dilapidated classrooms to broader "economic hardship."

Luxury stores, grocery shelves, and pharmacies became the practical target once the chaos spread.

Looters in Paris are boasting about their stolen haul on social media https://t.co/qidBPSMSZT — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 21, 2026

The movement started in mid-September at high schools in Paris's working-class northern suburbs, including Lycée Saint-Exupéry in Créteil. Students and teachers cited missing staff, clogged toilets, leaky buildings, classes of 30-plus, and classrooms that became unbearable in heatwaves.

One student union and supporting teachers demanded more teachers, building repairs, smaller classes, and changes to the Parcoursup admissions system. Education Minister Edouard Geffray later announced the deployment of roughly 3,000 substitute teachers to the worst-affected schools.

Blockades and marches quickly spread to Lyon, Marseille, Bordeaux, Lille, Nantes, and elsewhere. Early clashes produced injuries and thousands of arrests, many of them minors.

By mid-October the framing had changed. The October 17 nationwide day brought together students, unions, and Yellow Vest supporters under the banner of living costs, fuel prices, inequality, and proposed budget freezes on public-sector pay. Interior Ministry figures put turnout near 550,000.

These riots, call them what they are, produced arson, clashes, and systematic looting.

Looters hit Louis Vuitton on Place Vendôme, Hermès, Yves Saint Laurent, Rolex, Dior, Burberry, Apple stores, Sephora, pharmacies, supermarkets, and smaller retailers across Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Nice, Bordeaux, and other cities.

FOLLOWING ROLEX AND LOUIS VUITTON



YVES SAINT LAURENT GETS LOOTED



French protesters carry out as much as their arms can hold.



Alarm blaring at midnight.



Luxury brands stripped bare.



One after another.



This is the new normal in France. pic.twitter.com/MWbSUGd5f6 — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) October 19, 2026

In Nice, CCTV captured a mob entering a phone-case store.

CCTV footage from Nice, France shows the moment a mob of looters broke into a phone case store over the weekend, destroying displays and stealing merchandise.



The incident comes after largely peaceful anti-government protests in many cities across France descended into riots,… pic.twitter.com/8Xn2OMxZRy — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 20, 2026

In Lyon, footage showed activity at a jewelry store.

Video of looters hitting a jewellery store in Lyon, France



🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/EJ47HMR7Sq — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 20, 2026

Even grocery stores were cleared of goods, including produce. One clip shows masked individuals trashing a store and taking apples.

Masked looters trash a grocery store in France and steal apples



🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/QAHF3Mo7jN — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 21, 2026

CBS News described the events as largely peaceful anti-government protests that "descended into riots," noting damage to historic properties and thousands of arrests. The phrasing drew immediate criticism.

Commerce estimates pointed to thousands of businesses affected, with insurance losses potentially in the hundreds of millions to over a billion euros. Residents described groups remaining for hours, smashing windows and removing goods "with total impunity."

Nothing says our cause is serious like looting luxuary goods. https://t.co/3XBqmoib9N — ɲeill adamsoɳ (@geniusboywonder) October 18, 2026

Looting mob chasing free gains. They make up excuses for their crimes. Revolting cowards. https://t.co/jFmiM9Ymw6 — Boden | China Views (@BodenViews) October 20, 2026

The rioters are looting and stealing thousands of dollars in clothing, jewelry and electronics as they smash windows and break into stores.



What started out as a protest against poor school conditions has quickly devolved into a free for all for the scum of humanity.… — Radical Left Exposed (@radleftexposed) October 19, 2026

France spends more per secondary pupil than the OECD average and already carries public debt near 118 percent of GDP. The scenes circulating online show feral urban scumbags stealing designer handbags, electronics, and jewellery rather than having any concerns over textbooks or classroom supplies.

The rapid pivot from specific education grievances to a general economic-hardship frame lets coverage treat the looting as an unfortunate side effect of legitimate frustration. Videos of looters displaying their haul sit next to that framing without much adjustment.