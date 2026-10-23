Elon Musk Faces “Mother Of All Subpoenas” As Trillionaire Braces For All-Out “War” With Democrats

Elon Musk is bracing for an all-out political "war" as Democrats prepare sweeping congressional investigations into his businesses and government activities, according to The Washington Post.

Photo: Alex Brandon

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has warned that he will retaliate against those targeting him if Democrats regain congressional power in November.

"On November the 4th, you are going to see the mother of all subpoenas and requests for him to come testify before Congress," NYU professor Scott Galloway predicted on his Pivot podcast with veteran technology journalist and outspoken Musk critic Kara Swisher.

"Right, 100%," Swisher replied. "They've already said it. It is on its way."

Kara Swisher & Scott Galloway Respond to Elon Musk Warning Democrats Are Coming for Him



"I talked to congresspeople and heard they're coming after Elon ... On November 4th, you are going to see the mother of all subpoena requests for him ... If you can't stand the heat Elon, get... pic.twitter.com/32F5paJNUJ — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 23, 2026

Politico reported Tuesday that senior Democrats are considering investigations into Musk's federal contracts, his leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and allegations involving Ukrainian military communications.

Musk fired back at the report on X.

"Live by the sword, die by the sword," the billionaire wrote.

"Those who pick fights with me should understand that I will find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets ..."

Live by the sword, die by the sword.



Those who pick fights with me should understand that I will find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets ... https://t.co/L7xNa6yCm0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 21, 2026

Democrats are particularly interested in Musk's federal contracts and potential conflicts of interest, according to Politico.

"What happens when one guy gets a giant contract from the government and then uses it to do something that shuts down communication in a war that has been extremely important to the United States to support Ukraine?" Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) asked, according to the outlet.

Democrats also intend to revisit Musk's DOGE initiative, which sought to slash federal spending, cancel government contracts and reduce the federal workforce.

"Congress must demand a full accounting of the damage Mr. Musk and DOGE caused, and we will not let anyone obstruct our oversight," Rep. Greg Meeks (D-NY) said.

Amid the escalating tensions, Musk is pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into the battle to keep Republicans in control of Congress.