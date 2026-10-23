“I Am F**king Getting You!” Unhinged Mayor Lunges At Resident During Chaotic Meeting

A New Jersey mayor erupted in a profanity-laced tirade during a chaotic public meeting Wednesday night, charging toward a resident and threatening him before several people rushed to restrain the furious politician.

Pemberton Township Mayor Matthew Bianchini, a Republican, was caught on camera lunging toward Michael Sawka, a frequent critic of his policies, as an already contentious council meeting descended into pandemonium.

"I'm fucking getting you," Bianchini shouted as others scrambled to prevent a physical confrontation.

The wild incident unfolded while recently fired township official Ken Gerber, a retired police chief, was addressing council members about his dismissal, which supporters have characterized as politically motivated.

Video captured Sawka gesturing toward the back of the room before making an obscene gesture toward the mayor. Bianchini suddenly sprang from his seat and rushed toward him.

Councilman Perry Doyle Jr., a retired police officer, helped restrain the mayor before escorting him away. Police subsequently arrived to restore order.

In an interview with WPVI-TV afterward, Bianchini conceded to losing control.

"I just basically snapped," the mayor admitted. "I hate to put it this way, but it's a long time coming."

"Was it wrong? Absolutely. Was it justified? Absolutely. And I would do it again if I had to," he added.

Sawka disputed the mayor's account, insisting he never left his seat, Fox News reports.

"I'm just sitting there. I never got up. I sat there the whole time. I was calm the whole time," Sawka said.

Sawka has filed a municipal court complaint seeking assault and terroristic threats charges against Bianchini. Police have not announced any charges against the mayor.