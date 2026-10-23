Major Oil Spill From Attacked Tanker Forces Closure Of UAE Beaches

Amid the record pace in Iranian attacks on crude tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, many have been wondering: where does all that oil end up when it comes to severely damaged or sunken tankers?

On Friday the UAE has confirmed a deeply alarming event: some of its beaches are being shuttered as a major spill is washing up after a tanker was struck by a projectile off the UAE coast, resulting in a fire aboard the vessel and apparent major spillage. The attack incident happened earlier in October.

Regional media, illustrative

Authorities have "detected a tanker oil spill affecting Umm Al Quwain's beaches," the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment announced in a statement.

It confirmed that the emirate in question was forced to close its beaches, and that "teams immediately began containment, cordoning, clean-up and remediation... to limit environmental impacts."

International reports have identified that the leak resulted from the Oct.9 incident involving the GEM NO.2 tanker, which had been detailed by the UKMTO

"Gem No. 2, was hit by a projectile Friday off the coast of the UAE resulting in a fire onboard. The ship departed Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, in March and has remained in the Persian Gulf since the war began," as reported at the time.

The last week saw increasing complaints by beach area residents of unusual smells - reports that were initially brushed off by local authorities. One regional Gulf outlet documents the following timeline:

October 19: Unusual smells reported Reports of unusual odours emerged on Monday, October 19, in Sharjah and other parts of the UAE. The reports prompted authorities to begin monitoring the situation in coordination with federal and local government agencies. Authorities conducted inspections and assessments to identify the source of the smells and determine whether they posed any risk to residents. October 20: Sharjah Police reassure residents Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, addressed public concerns during the Direct Line programme broadcast on Sharjah TV and Radio. He said the situation was safe and stable, with no indication of a threat to public health or safety.

October 21: Environment ministry provides initial findings The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed that it was coordinating with local authorities to investigate unusual odours detected in several areas. The ministry said its assessments found no cause for concern. Field monitoring and response efforts were continuing to reduce the odours and help them dissipate.

But then by Friday the oil spill impacting beaches was belatedly confirmed. This came long after oil-like smells began to inundate local social media, and government office call centers.

UAE confirms oil spill off UAQ beaches as cause for smell reported in several emirates. The odours 'pose no health risk' to residents; however precautionary surveys, monitoring and assessments are continuing to gauge impacts and protect the marine environment. The vessel is identified as the GEM NO2, which had been struck earlier in the month. Contributed by @live_ais_com — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 23, 2026

The emerging environmental disaster also impacts the local fishing industry, and boats have been advised to steer clear of the area until a full environmental assessment can be done. Given that the Iranians have recently stepped up their attacks on shipping in the region, more such disasters could soon unfold.