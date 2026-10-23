Measles Surge In Pennsylvania Prompts New Warning

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times,

As the measles outbreak in Pennsylvania grows larger, state officials have issued a warning regarding the impact of measles during pregnancy.

"Measles in pregnancy can lead to serious adverse maternal and fetal outcomes. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and highly effective," the Pennsylvania Department of Health said in an Oct. 19 health alert. "Getting vaccinated BEFORE pregnancy is the best way to prevent measles and congenital measles."

More cases of measles have been recorded recently during pregnancy, and there are "rising concerns" about congenital measles, or measles transmitted to infants from pregnant mothers, the department said.

Women and teenagers in outbreak areas should receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, separated by 28 days, according to the department. Other women should be offered one dose.

Women should take care not to become pregnant for at least 28 days after receiving a shot.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that pregnant women should not receive the MMR vaccine. Pennsylvania's guidance says the vaccine should not be administered during pregnancy.

Infants born to women who had measles are at risk for symptomatic and transmissible measles infection, Pennsylvania officials said. Infants should be isolated, monitored, and provided with immune globulin, which could prevent measles or reduce symptoms.

Infants showing symptoms within 10 days of birth, such as rash, should be tested, and treatment should include vitamin A, since vitamin A deficiency has been linked with poorer outcomes from measles, they said.

Cases Jump in State

After the alert, Pennsylvania officials said the outbreak's case count rose to 1,317.

Thirty-one of those cases were new, according to the Oct. 21 update.

All but four of those individuals had not received a vaccine, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Five people who contracted measles have died. That includes at least one death that a coroner deemed unrelated to measles.

A one-year-old is held by his mother while he receives a measles vaccine at a clinic in Lubbock, Texas, on March 1, 2025. Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images

The CDC lists three of the deaths on its website. The CDC said the number may change as it reviews information it has received.

The CDC is also working with a group of epidemiologists to develop a case definition for deaths due to measles.

Nationwide, there have been 4,410 measles cases this year, 96 percent of which have occurred in people who are unvaccinated or have unknown vaccination status. Ten percent of the patients have been hospitalized.

Vaccination Effort

About 300 state workers are teaming up with community organizations and health care providers to combat the outbreak by providing factual information and access to the MMR vaccine, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said.

State workers have administered more than 6,300 shots across hundreds of pop-up clinics since the outbreak started in April. They've administered more than 3,700 shots in other venues this year.

Healthcare workers are reporting increased interest in the vaccine.

They usually administered about 25,000 doses a month. In September, more than 56,000 doses were injected, and through the first three weeks of October, 39,000 doses have been administered.

The vaccine is estimated to provide 97 percent protection after two doses. Side effects include fever and rash.