Trump Says He Will 'Veto Everything' If Democrats Win Midterms

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times,

President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he plans to use his veto power on bills or resolutions Democrats want to pass if they win in either the House or the Senate, with days to go before the November midterm elections.

"I think the Republicans are going to win - but if there was gridlock, what happens is I veto everything, and then the Democrats come and want to make a deal," he said.

When pressed further on congressional gridlock if Democrats win Congress, he responded by saying that historically, a president would then "veto, veto, veto, and they come and they say, 'How do we get it done.' And we make a deal."

Trump has issued two vetoes during his second administration, while his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, used his veto power 13 times. In his first term, Trump vetoed 10 measures.

In recent weeks, Trump has held campaign-style rallies in numerous states to boost Republican voter turnout ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

On Thursday, the president traveled to Iowa to support Ashley Hinson, Iowa's Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, for a rally in Sioux City. The visit to safe territory is geared toward boosting GOP turnout as Trump is expected to visit the state again on Nov. 1.

"Let's go out and do what we do best, which is to win," Trump said in the rally, thanking Iowans for their support.

Throughout the campaign cycle, Trump has often said he would back certain provisions, including sending payments to Americans, if Republicans retain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. The GOP currently holds small majorities in each chamber.

Last month, Trump said at a Dallas rally that he would send $5,000 payments to Americans in what he called a dividend derived from tariff revenues and investment into the United States.

He also sent out $500 health insurance rebate checks, which he said are meant to offset costs incurred under the Biden administration, as well as a $90 one-time payment to people receiving Medicare.

Trump also announced at a Kansas rally to back Sen. Roger Marshall's (R-Kan.) reelection bid that he would back a measure to support the year-round availability of E-15 gasoline, which is blended with a higher amount of ethanol than regular gasoline, but said he would only back the provision if Marshal wins his reelection bid next month.

According to the University of Florida's Election Lab, as of Friday, more than 22 million people have voted early in the midterms, including more than 10 million early in-person voters and more than 12 million mail-in ballots returned. Overall, more than 59 million mail ballots have been requested.

Only New Hampshire, Missouri, Alabama, and New York have not reported any data to the Election Lab, according to a map the school provided.

As for Trump, he told reporters on Friday as he was going to depart for Fort Myers, Florida, that he might be "voting tomorrow."

Saturday marks the first day of early voting in Florida, and it runs through Oct. 31. At another point in the gaggle with journalists, Trump was asked about this year's early voting figures and which party has benefited.

"Nobody knows," he responded.