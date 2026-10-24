Bolsonaro, Lula Clash In Fiery Final Debate As Brazil's Runoff Goes Down To The Wire

Right-wing Senator Flávio Bolsonaro's lead over socialist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has narrowed to a statistical tie ahead of Brazil's presidential runoff on Sunday, raising the stakes even higher during Friday evening's final televised debate.

Bolsonaro finished ahead in the first round earlier this month, but his path to victory remains uncertain in the polls, even as he appears to be a lock on Polymarket.

A Bolsonaro win would shift South America's largest GDP to the right, deliver a major strategic setback to Latin American socialists and potentially position Brazil as the anchor of a new conservative era across the continent.

Last night, Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, blasted Lula over the cost-of-living crisis, high interest rates, big government spending, and criticized a tax reform approved by the socialist president that has become a tax burden on the working poor.

X user Jesse Livermore summarized one of the exchanges between the two candidates:

Here's an English-dubbed clip of the Bolsonaro x Lula debate where you can see the setup in practice. They let the format slip a bit in this specific clip when they let Lula go back to Bolsonaro with the "Why did you (your father) make the central bank independent?" question. But the clip is still sufficient to convey the format. Bolsonaro accepted the question because he had a good answer "To prevent reckless spenders like you from turning Brazil into Argentina." (Rest of his answer wasn't very impressive, though, since he's basically copying the PT's empty populist promises).

Here's an english-dubbed clip of the Bolsonaro x Lula debate where you can see the setup in practice. They let the format slip a bit in this specific clip when they let Lula go back to Bolsonaro with the "Why did you (your father) make the central bank independent?" question. But the clip is still sufficient to convey the format. Bolsonaro accepted the question because he had a good answer "To prevent reckless spenders like you from turning Brazil into Argentina." (Rest of his answer wasn't very impressive, though, since he's basically copying the PT's empty populist promises). — Jesse Livermore (@Jesse_Livermore) October 24, 2026

In another exchange, Bolsonaro said, "Lula doesn't even remember the last time he went grocery shopping because he lives in a luxury palace now."

Both traded barbs. Lula said Bolsonaro "is like students studying for college entrance exams. They can memorize things, but they can't learn." He also said, "In the gated community where Bolsonaro lives, people don't go hungry."

In the final minutes of the debate, Lula questioned Bolsonaro's alleged links to jailed Banco Master banker Daniel Vorcaro, while Bolsonaro raised accusations involving Lula's son and a pension-fraud investigation.

Ahead of the final debate, our note titled "Photo Finish: Brazil Votes With Polls Tied, Bettors All-In On Bolsonaro, And The Market Priced For A Lula Shock" detailed final polling data showing a statistical tie between the two candidates. But what could prove awkward for the pollsters is that Polymarket bettors heavily favor a Bolsonaro victory, giving him an 80% chance of winning, while Lula sits around 20% as of early Saturday.

We also cited Goldman's chief LatAm economist Alberto Ramos, who supplied clients with a poll-of-polls, which shows the Bolsonaro line rolling over in the final stretch (chart source GS GIR):

"The race has tightened considerably. Polls immediately after the first round gave conservative Bolsonaro a 4–5-point lead over left-wing incumbent President Lula in the October 25 runoff. His lead has since narrowed to 0–2.5 points, with one outlier, Vox, showing Lula slightly ahead. Prediction markets still favor Bolsonaro, but the odds are less lopsided than immediately after the first round."

Goldman's average still puts Bolsonaro ahead 51-49, a 2-point lead right on the edge of most surveys' margin of error. Note how many of the arrows point down: in almost every poll, the senator's lead is smaller than it was in that pollster's previous survey.

Pollsters are underestimating the likelihood of a Bolsonaro victory. In our Friday report, we noted that the market has partially priced in a Bolsonaro victory. A surprise Lula win presents a sharper downside risk for Brazilian assets.

One of the biggest stories has not been the rally in Brazilian assets ahead of the first-round election but, in fact, "the panic in the volatility space following the reset after the first round," according to Goldman's Paris-based EM equity salesman Alexandre Jobert.

Sunday Night: What To Watch

The count: polls close at 4 pm ET on Sunday. Goldman expects about 50% of votes tallied within two hours and 90% within three . Watch the early numbers carefully: "early vote counts have tended to favor the conservative candidates," as they did on Oct 4, so a Flávio lead early in the night means less than it appears.

polls close at 4 pm ET on Sunday. Goldman expects about . Watch the early numbers carefully: "early vote counts have tended to favor the conservative candidates," as they did on Oct 4, so a Flávio lead early in the night means less than it appears. The margin: per Ramos, a winning margin under 1pt raises the risk of a contested election "particularly within a highly polarized environment" and would look like a weak mandate. A margin over 4pts gives the winner a clear mandate.

per Ramos, a winning margin "particularly within a highly polarized environment" and would look like a weak mandate. A margin over 4pts gives the winner a clear mandate. The speeches: the tone of the concession and victory speeches will show whether the transition goes smoothly. Given this country's recent history, don't count on it.

the tone of the concession and victory speeches will show whether the transition goes smoothly. Given this country's recent history, don't count on it. First price: CME BRL futures should open around 10 pm London on Sunday and give the first read on the result. Note that the UK clock change this weekend moves the B3 open to 12 pm London on Monday. The local futures exchange also has a 6% circuit breaker, "which is within the realms of views on the type of move we could see on a Lula win" (though B3 can adjust it intraday, as it did for DIs after the first round).

Much more in Goldman's "Brazil Election Q&A" and the "BRL FX: Higher Stakes Into Round 2 and Thereafter" note, both available to pro subs.