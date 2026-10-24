France Deploys 70,000 Police As Cities Brace For Far-Left Chaos

France deployed as many as 70,000 police officers across major metro areas on Saturday morning to prevent another far-left uprising, as the Macron government is plagued by a growing list of crises, including social unrest, financial turmoil and unfettered mass migration.

The deployment, reinforced by military troops, armored vehicles, drones and helicopters, is centered on Paris, Marseille, Lyon and other cities. Several municipalities banned downtown protests, and authorities maintained curfews into the weekend.

🇫🇷 The Arc de Triomphe CLOSED as the Gendarmerie (French police) prepare for HUGE riots expected to hit the streets of Paris tonight. https://t.co/jRzNCB3gtc — VoxPopuli (@vpopulimedia) October 24, 2026

Rioting last week resulted in more than 2,500 arrests, nearly 1,000 injured police officers and over 3,000 looted stores. The unrest has disrupted business activity and prompted Paris retailers to board up their storefronts.

Self-described anti-communist analyst Karlyn Borysenko provided her analysis of the highly coordinated uprisings by the far left:

The riots in France started as a student uprising. There were certainly students from immigrant communities involved in the uprising. The uprising was facilitated by by their teachers, just like what happens in the United States. It was caused by leftist indoctrination in schools, with teachers training the students to be activists - that is the cause. Following the start of the student movement, it expanded to include teachers, university students, the major labor unions and the antifa/anti-capitalist groups. All of it is grounded in far-left ideology. They are explicitly calling for the communist overthrow of the government and now it is bleeding into other countries in the region. That is what all the evidence says. And I've collected primary source evidence from multiple groups, including recordings you refuse to look at.

The communists in France are saying explicitly it's not a protest. It's about overthrowing the capitalist French government and installing a worker's government. The uprising in France is a communist revolution. They don't mention Muslims or Islam once @RealAlexJones. https://t.co/3cJHxDw6ZC — Karlyn Borysenko, anti-communist cult leader (@DrKarlynB) October 23, 2026

Earlier in the week, Fox News' Asra Nomani released a report that identified the dozens of groups behind the unrest, in which her team found:

Of the 54 organizations identified in the October protest ecosystem, 16 — or only about one in three — are student or youth organizations, including communist youth groups and a Muslim student association. The remaining 38 include adult-led communist groups, labor unions, political parties, revolutionary-left organizations, advocacy groups and international propaganda outlets.

FIRST ON FOX: France is bracing for another weekend of protests involving nearly 300 organizations, including 50 self-described Antifa groups. @AsraNomani reports that a Fox News Digital investigation identified 287 groups and 649 planned protest actions, with organizers coordinating transportation, fundraising and protests. The network extends far beyond student groups, including communist and socialist organizations, labor unions and other activist groups. Only 27 identified groups are student or youth organizations, despite the protests originally focusing on education concerns. See how the groups are coordinating ahead of this weekend’s protests: https://t.co/IcspQdDArt — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 23, 2026

Footage from Saturday morning shows some of the protests are already turning violent.

🚨🇫🇷 PAU : Les manifestants sont dispersés par les forces de l’ordre à l’aide de grenades. https://t.co/ZtMcM2YocD — Cpasdeslol (@cpasdeslol_X) October 24, 2026

BREAKING: Riots have broken out in Lyon, France. The riot police are deploying large quantities of pepper spray https://t.co/pN8UgYyRKw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 24, 2026

Nomani highlighted the spread of protests and riots across multiple countries. One possible view is that far-left groups are attempting to turn local grievances into a broader revolutionary campaign.

RED PROPAGANDA: It's global. Don't fall for it. Read the handle for this account: @ProudSocialist. This account is part of the pro-communist propaganda machine that is making the world blow up right now with fake grassroots protests. What you can see in these videos and images from Albania to India and France in between is the AGITATION PROPAGANDA of socialists, communists and far-leftists. Inoculate your brain. Don't fall for the BRAIN WASHING. What you're seeing is a concentrated communist campaign supported by the propaganda arms of a transnational network funded by American-born communist tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham. They deny their are TROJAN HORSES for malign foreign influence. What do you think? — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) October 23, 2026

Beyond weeks of social unrest in France and the Macron government still struggling to squash this movement, Moody's on Friday spared the country from a credit ratings downgrade.

"The Aa3 rating assumes that a deficit-reducing budget for 2027 will be adopted, while financing costs and social tensions will abate somewhat in the next few months," Moody's said in a statement.

France's OAT-Bund spread closed around 167.4 bps on Friday, approaching levels seen at the height of the eurozone sovereign debt crisis.

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Lefty corporate media has run cover for the far left, with the BBC calling riots "mostly peaceful." One assessment is that the far left views sustained disruption as a way to get concessions as the government discusses reducing the budget deficit, which would certainly impact handouts. These groups are also resisting a potential Le Pen presidency.

And of course, these groups also have anti-capitalist ambitions and aim to destroy the Western world. One immediate risk is that instability could drag on into the months ahead.