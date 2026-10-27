WHO Kills MAHA-Backed Hepatitis B Baby Vaccine Trial

Authored by Benjamin Bartee via Armageddon Prose,

Since September of last year, a team of Danish researchers, backed by $1.6 million in funding from RFK Jr.'s CDC, had planned a large-scale hepatitis B vaccine trial in the sub-Saharan African nation of Guinea-Bissau.

Per the study design, the control group of 7,000 infants would skip the at-birth hepatitis B vaccine dose and receive it later on at six weeks, whereas the experimental group of 7,000 infants would receive the shot immediately at birth, the objective being to assess potential adverse health impacts of the hepatitis B shot in day-old infants - a practice which the Public Health™ experts stateside have gone to war to shield from scrutiny, notwithstanding the facts that:

· Screening mothers for hepatitis B is cheap and easy · Hepatitis B, outside of mother-to-infant transmission, is nearly exclusively acquired via unprotected sex and intravenous drug use, neither of which most rational people outside of Portland or Brooklyn would recognize as normal activities for infants

Vaxx shill Bill Cassidy "very concerned" CDC might not recommend hepatitis B shots for one-day-old newborns anymore pic.twitter.com/hUAENSdOhl — Armageddon Prose (@ArmageddonProse) November 28, 2025

The World Health Organization (WHO), which relies heavily on funding from the likes of vaxx overlord Bill Gates, came out swinging in February against the proposal.

Via World Health Organization, February 13, 2026:

"The World Health Organization (WHO) underscores that the hepatitis B birth dose vaccine is an effective, and essential public health intervention, with a proven record... WHO is aware of the proposed randomized controlled trial (RCT) on the hepatitis B birth dose vaccine in Guinea‑Bissau. Based on questions raised in publicly available information and consultation with relevant experts, WHO has significant concerns regarding the study's scientific justification, ethical safeguards, and overall alignment with established principles for research involving human participants... Placebo or no‑treatment vaccine trials are only acceptable when no proven intervention exists or when such a design is indispensable to answer a critical question of efficacy or safety. Neither condition appears to be met based on publicly available descriptions of the study... WHO stands ready to support Guinea‑Bissau as it considers its way forward and in accelerating the introduction of the birth dose and strengthening implementation through."

Methinks the lady doth protest too much.

Recently, the WHO appears to have won out, as the relevant authorities in Guinea‑Bissau have put the kibosh on the project by refusing to issue the necessary permits.

The trial now appears DOA for good.

Via The Guardian:

"The US-backed hepatitis B vaccine trial in African newborns that drew global backlash was halted, the lead researcher said on Wednesday. It was "now clear" that the study "will not move forward in Guinea-Bissau", Frederik Schaltz-Buchholzer, a Danish researcher, wrote on LinkedIn, adding, "we were not given the necessary governmental approval." The minister of health in Guinea-Bissau, Quinhin Nantote, previously denied that the project would move forward. "This is not even remotely true," Nantote told the Guardian in Portuguese last week. The study was to be funded with $1.6m from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with another $1.6m from private partners like the Bill Ackman-backed Pershing Square Foundation and the Bluebell Foundation. "The solution is clear here: take the money and vaccinate as many kids as you can," said Paul Offit*, a vaccines expert at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, who sharply criticized the proposed study as unethical... It was vital to support Guinea-Bissau in rolling the immunizations out to all newborns as soon as possible, Offit said. Guinea-Bissau currently plans to offer the universal birth dose in 2028."

*Imagine quoting Paul Offit as if he's an expert and not what he is, which is a crooked vaccine pimp.

Dr. Paul Offit aggressively defends metal adjuvants in childhood vaccines and pharmaceutical legal immunity pic.twitter.com/daPz8AmgIY — Armageddon Prose (@ArmageddonProse) December 7, 2025

The idea that vaccine evangelists - who maimed and killed untold numbers of people worldwide with the mRNA "vaccines" they shoved down everyone's throats - care about African babies is, of course, laughable; they've slaughtered possibly more African children via reckless pharmaceutical experimentation than all the bloodthirsty warlords of the land and multinational corporations running cobalt slave labor mines combined.

(Did you know? In a deep, rich, sadistic irony, vaccine-derived polio cases now outstrip wild polio cases in Africa.)

All of the hullabaloo from the likes of the WHO, of course, stems from their desperation to prevent any legitimate study of adverse vaccine effects, especially in babies, from ever seeing the light of day.

Reading the tea leaves, understanding how Third World nations are boxed into corners by powerful international interests, it's virtually guaranteed that this is what happened:

· Emissaries of the Deep State, deeply intertwined with the pharmaceutical industry, relayed through back channels, subverting official communications from RFK Jr.-led CDC, the message to Guinea-Bissau interim president Horta Inta-A Na Mana that, if he doesn't kill the project, he can kiss all of his foreign aid and foreign investment bucks - what props his country's sorry economy up - goodbye · Or, if he really wants to play hardball, they might just have the CIA run a counter-coup on him and he'll end up like Muammar Gaddafi, sodomized by a bayonet while a gleeful mob of color revolution goons films and cheers (Horta Inta-a seized power in a coup in November of last year and has spent the intervening months consolidating his precarious grip on power and purging rivals.) · Project terminated, score one for the WHO

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.