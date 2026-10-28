Arrested Assistant Principal Resigns After 12-Year-Olds’ Softball Brawl That Left A Dad Unconscious

A youth softball game in Sugar Land, Texas, turned violent Saturday, and a father is still in the hospital with a broken jaw, a fractured skull and three brain bleeds, according to his attorney. Police arrested Kiarious Marshun Hall and his wife, Jazmine Hall, after the fight at Imperial Park during a game between two 12-year-old select teams, ABC13 reported.

Charging documents say the dispute began over Hall's behavior while the opposing team was at bat. Hall told officers another man from the Timbergrove Thunder approached him and said he "couldn't cheer before the players pitched the ball." Hall's daughter plays for Illusions Gold 2033.

Investigators say witness video shows what happened next. Court records state Hall struck another father in the face with a metal water bottle, knocking him unconscious, then swung the bottle at a second man before the confrontation turned into a brawl. Hall claimed the men had "elbowed and poked his chest" and that he acted in self-defense, but court documents say the video does not show that.

The second man, grandfather Gary Greaser, told ABC13 he stepped in to disarm Hall after seeing the first man struck. "I said 'You can't do this.' I took him, I wanted to disarm the guy, because he's going to do it to somebody else," Greaser said. Court records say video allegedly shows Jazmine Hall then running into the fight and pushing Greaser, and both falling into nearby bushes before bystanders separated everyone. Greaser needed seven stitches in his chin, suffered extensive scrapes and has a broken hip. "It's medieval times like we're going to smash each other in the head with something," he said.

Kiarious Hall was charged with assault causing bodily injury, and both Halls were booked into the Fort Bend County Jail. Jazmine Hall resigned Monday as an assistant principal at Lamar Junior High School in Lamar CISD. The district said she reported the incident to human resources over the weekend and that it happened outside school, at an event not tied to the district.

Attorney Steve Shellist, who represents the injured father, said he is talking with the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office and wants prosecutors to consider upgrading the charges. The criminal case remains under investigation. Hall declined to comment when ABC13 reached him, and the Illusions Gold coach did not respond to a request for comment from Softball On SI. Both Halls are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.