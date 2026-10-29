"Let's Get Ready To Rumble," Armenian Parliament-Style: Fists And Chairs Fly In All-Out Brawl

Armenia's parliament erupted into a WWE-style brawl earlier today as lawmakers traded punches and threw objects at one another, leaving several injured. The fight between the ruling Civil Contract party and the opposition Strong Armenia party was their second violent confrontation this month.

The fight between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's ruling Civil Contract party and the opposition Strong Armenia party erupted during a debate over an appointment to the Audit Chamber, the body responsible for overseeing public spending.

Poland-based digital news outlet Visegrád 24 reported, "An Armenian parliament session turned into a brawl between deputies. Lawmakers in Armenia engaged in an all-out brawl in the middle of a parliamentary session between representatives of the ruling party and the opposition. MPs even threw a chair at each other."

🇦🇲 An Armenian parliament session turned into a brawl between deputies



Lawmakers in Armenia engaged in an all-out brawl in the middle of a parliamentary session between representatives of the ruling party and the opposition.



MPs even threw a chair at each other. pic.twitter.com/qK96k3accn — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 29, 2026

Armenia's state news agency Armenpress added more color:

Speaker of Parliament Ruben Rubinyan has held opposition Strong Armenia faction leader Narek Karapetyan and MP Garnik Davtyan responsible for the violent brawl in parliament earlier in the day, while expressing support for the actions of Civil Contract faction MPs. Rubinyan made the remarks during a press briefing shortly after the incident, which continued in the corridor of the parliament building. "I strongly condemn the behavior of the Strong Armenia faction leader. Let me remind you that he insulted an MP who was speaking at the podium and then stood up from his seat to hit him. I strongly condemn Strong Armenia faction MP Garnik Davtyan, whose first punch triggered the brawl. I fully support the Civil Contract faction, which did what it did," Rubinyan said.

Today's brawl, the second this month, raises new questions about whether new ethics rules can curb violence in parliament. At least voters can finally say their lawmakers are fighting for them.