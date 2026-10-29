UK Orders Independent Review Into Handcuffed Murder Victim Henry Nowak

Authored by AG News Staff via American Greatness,

The British government has ordered an independent investigation into the murder of 18-year-old university student Henry Nowak, following public outrage over police officers handcuffing the dying teenager while allegedly accepting false claims made by his attacker.

The Home Office announced Tuesday that former Lord Chancellor Alex Chalk will lead the review, examining whether authorities missed opportunities to prevent Nowak's December 2025 murder and whether responding officers mishandled the incident.

Nowak was fatally stabbed by Vickrum Digwa, who used a ceremonial Sikh blade during the attack.

Police body-camera footage reportedly showed officers accepting false allegations that Nowak had directed racial slurs at Digwa. Officers also handcuffed the critically wounded teenager while failing to recognize that he had been stabbed.

When Nowak desperately told officers he could not breathe, one reportedly responded, "You've been stabbed? Don't think you have, mate."

Officers took nearly eight minutes to recognize his injuries. Hampshire police later apologized for handcuffing Nowak but maintained that his wounds were too severe for officers to have saved him.

Reports that Digwa was never handcuffed, even during his detention, fueled accusations of unequal treatment and two-tier policing.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the investigation would examine authorities' knowledge of Digwa's behavior during the five years preceding the murder.

"Henry was just 18 years old, with his whole life ahead of him," Mahmood said, promising a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding his death.

Chalk is expected to deliver findings on missed opportunities to prevent the murder by March 2027.

Nowak's family welcomed the announcement but criticized their experience with Britain's criminal justice system.

"We hope this review, alongside the ongoing investigations and inquest, will finally uncover the full truth and deliver the accountability and meaningful change we have fought so hard for," the family said.

The investigation will examine whether police failures contributed to the tragedy and how public authorities treated Nowak's grieving family.