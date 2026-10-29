USAID Accused Of Using Taxpayer Dollars To Advance Left-Wing Agendas In Latin America

Authored by AG News Staff via American Greatness,

U.S. and Latin American officials are raising serious allegations that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) used American taxpayer dollars to promote left-wing political causes across Latin America during the Biden administration.

The accusations come as several Latin American countries have elected conservative leaders following President Donald Trump's decision to dismantle USAID and transfer remaining foreign assistance responsibilities to the State Department.

U.S. Ambassador to Panama Kevin Marino Cabrera accused the agency of operating beyond its intended mission.

"You have plenty of examples out there of how USAID was attempting to run its own foreign policy," Cabrera said.

Cabrera said eliminating USAID's independent operations has strengthened cooperation between the State Department, U.S. Southern Command and regional governments, particularly in disaster response.

He argued that American foreign assistance should prioritize humanitarian needs and national interests rather than ideological initiatives.

"We're focused on actual disaster relief and recovery. We're not focused on these crazy agendas, like failed DEI policies that have nothing to do with foreign policy or disaster relief and recovery," Cabrera said.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, leveled similar accusations, alleging that more than $60 million in American taxpayer funds flowed into Brazil through USAID, the National Endowment for Democracy and the Atlantic Council.

Bolsonaro claimed the money supported organizations targeting what they labeled right-wing misinformation, potentially influencing political debate and restricting conservative viewpoints.

"This is foreign election interference," Bolsonaro told The Daily Signal. "American taxpayer dollars were financing foreign censorship in the name of the left, which is completely contrary to why USAID was even created in the first place."

The allegations come amid political tensions in Brazil, where President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has promoted diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives while criticizing alleged right-wing disinformation.

Bolsonaro argued that USAID, established under President John F. Kennedy, had drifted from its original development and humanitarian mission.