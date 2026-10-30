Minnesota Fraud Ringleader Gets 30 Years In Prison For $44 Million Scheme

Authored by AG News Staff via American Greatness,

A Minnesota man convicted of orchestrating a $44 million taxpayer fraud scheme has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, increasing scrutiny of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar and her connections to individuals involved in the massive Feeding Our Future scandal.

Salim Said, who operated Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis, received the sentence Wednesday after being convicted in March 2025 of exploiting a federally funded child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors said Said falsely claimed his restaurant distributed 6,000 meals daily, allowing him to collect millions in fraudulent reimbursements; prosecutors put his personal take at about $13 million of the $44 million stolen by Safari and those tied to it.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel rejected a defense request for a 12-year sentence, emphasizing the damage inflicted on taxpayers and Minnesota's reputation.

"You took more than taxpayers' dollars to enrich yourself," Brasel said. "You took the reputation of our state down with you."

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee celebrated the sentence while highlighting Omar's past association with the restaurant.

"Rep. Ilhan Omar celebrated her 2018 primary win there. Accountability is here," the committee said Thursday.

Feeding Our Future ringleader Salim Said got 30 years in prison.



His Safari Restaurant was one of the largest sites defrauding the program. Rep. Ilhan Omar celebrated her 2018 primary win there.



Accountability is here. https://t.co/j3N7V7J49O — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 29, 2026

Minnesota Republicans have sought records concerning Omar's communications with individuals later convicted in the fraud investigation. Democrats blocked a state legislative subpoena effort in May.

State Rep. Kristin Robbins, a Republican leading Minnesota's fraud oversight efforts, has questioned Omar's sponsorship of the 2020 MEALS Act, arguing that relaxed federal oversight requirements created opportunities for widespread abuse.

Robbins also cited a video showing Omar promoting meal distribution at Said's restaurant.

Federal prosecutors estimate the broader Feeding Our Future operation involved more than $250 million in fraudulent claims intended for feeding children.

The scandal is yet another investigation into Minnesota's taxpayer-funded assistance programs. Federal prosecutors estimate that approximately $9 billion has been lost to fraud involving high-risk Medicaid programs in the state since 2018.

Robbins warned that investigators continue uncovering interconnected fraudulent operations.

"This is a web and we keep finding these webs over and over," she said.