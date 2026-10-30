New York Bans Artificial Intelligence Features For Children

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times,

New York's governor has signed a law that bans artificial intelligence (AI) operators from offering certain chatbot features to minors.

Prohibited features include responses that suggest the chatbot is "a real or fictional individual or character that is human, alive, or experiences human emotions." Responses that engage in flattery or sycophancy, endorse suicide and drug use, and encourage isolation from adults are also barred.

"No longer will minors have access to chatbots that pretend to be their friends and boyfriends and girlfriends," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a signing ceremony on Oct. 28.

"No longer will chatbots be allowed to keep sensitive information about a minor's emotional and physical health. No longer will chatbots discourage kids from seeking help from licensed professionals. And I'm not sure why we have to pass a law against something so obvious, but no longer will minors have access to chatbots that may in any way encourage thoughts of suicide."

The law authorizes New York's attorney general to sue in response to indications of violations and seek relief, including money from the chatbot operators and the destruction of illegally obtained data.

"We will not hesitate to defend New Yorkers with the full force of the law," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

New York legislators approved the bill earlier this year, and it takes effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

"For everyone wondering whether the public can have any say in determining how AI impacts us, New York again has an answer: Absolutely," New York state Assemblyman Alex Bores, a Democrat who voted for the legislation, said in a statement.

Common Sense Media, a nonprofit that supports restrictions on AI, was among the groups praising the legislation.

"New York just made history by signing into law the strongest kids' AI safety bill in the country," Jim Steyer, founder and CEO of the nonprofit, said in a statement. "AI companies offer chatbots with features that are dangerous, and even deadly, for kids and teens. That is not innovation; it is reckless endangerment of our children. Now, those harmful features will be outlawed in New York."

He added that the legislation should serve as a model for other states.

Tech:NYC, a nonprofit tech industry advocacy group, said in a statement that the legislation was deeply flawed.

"This bill could force companies to restrict minors' access to tutoring tools, homework help, coding assistants, and, arguably worst of all, career platforms - cutting our youngest New Yorkers off from resources that support their education and prepare them for the workforce," stated the group, which represents some companies that operate AI chatbots, including Meta.

Tech: NYC also said the law contains vague language that may violate the Constitution's First Amendment.

New York has led in AI legislation. In 2025, Hochul signed a bill requiring larger AI companies to develop safety protocols and publish them.

The legislation also required companies to report incidents "of critical harm," or that showed evidence "of an increased risk of critical harm," to the state within 72 hours.