Polish President Abruptly Reroutes Flight As Police Surround Constitutional Court

Poland has descended into a crisis of government, with some oppositionists going so far as to claim a "coup" is underway, but it's still perhaps far too early to know where things stand on the ground.
Polish Police on Friday night have apparently surrounded and cordoned off the headquarters of the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw, coming amid a running crisis over the body's leadership which has pitted Prime Minister Donald Tusk against his two main political adversaries
Tusk is in a standoff with the leader of Law and Justice and former head of Government, Jaroslaw Kaczinski, and the current president of the country, Karol Nawrocki.
The Friday night chaos started when Polish official agency PAP reported that Swieczkowski and his number two, Bartlomiej Sochanski, were suspended for a month by order of Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska.
"Today, I issued an order immediately suspending the duties of Mr. Bogdan Święczkowski, acting president of the Constitutional Tribunal. I issued the same order with respect to Judge Bartłomiej Sochański, acting vice president of the Constitutional Tribunal," she announced, with changes quickly reflected in the Constutinonal Tribunal's website.
According to more context via Reuters:
The tribunal said on its website that the court's president, Bogdan Swieczkowski, had been suspended on Friday. A long-running political dispute over the Constitutional Tribunal has effectively paralysed the institution. Earlier this year, Nawrocki, an ally of Poland's former nationalist government, refused to swear in three of six judges nominated by parliament, while Swieczkowski declined to allow judges elected by the current parliamentary majority to assume their duties.
The police action at the tribunal then prompted Polish President Nawrocki to abrubtly turn back his plane en route to Senegal for a scheduled state visit.
"At a moment like this, the President must be in Poland. I am cutting short my flight to Senegal. I am returning," he wrote on X.
Major accusations fly...
Protesters against the court interference reportedly clashed with police. From there...
Opposition leader Jarosław Kaczyński has described the police action as a “coup” against the Constitutional Tribunal involving services under the government of pro-EU Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
There's meanwhile been confusion over Judge Korwin-Piotrowska's order, which additionally reflected the court's leadership changes on its website:
Shortly after, the Constitutional Tribunal itself released a message on its social networks stating that the page had been the object of an "illegal takeover", that Korwin-Piotrowska was not acting on behalf of the court, and that anyone involved in these actions "is committing the crime of coup d’état".
In an initial public reaction on social media, Tusk maintained that the restoration of the rule of law "is a duty" and that "after years of arbitrariness" "a difficult, sometimes painful process that requires determined action" has begun because "there is no other way".
developing...