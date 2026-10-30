Polish President Abruptly Reroutes Flight As Police Surround Constitutional Court

Poland has descended into a crisis of government, with some oppositionists going so far as to claim a "coup" is underway, but it's still perhaps far too early to know where things stand on the ground.

Polish Police on Friday night have apparently surrounded and cordoned off the headquarters of the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw, coming amid a running crisis over the body's leadership which has pitted Prime Minister Donald Tusk against his two main political adversaries

Tusk is in a standoff with the leader of Law and Justice and former head of Government, Jaroslaw Kaczinski, and the current president of the country, Karol Nawrocki.

The Friday night chaos started when Polish official agency PAP reported that Swieczkowski and his number two, Bartlomiej Sochanski, were suspended for a month by order of Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska.

Developing story in Poland - Tusk has sent police into the constitutional tribunal, intending to end situation where people loyal to the former government are still in charge there https://t.co/hRaTPY5epX — Mark Urban (@MarkUrban01) October 30, 2026

"Today, I issued an order immediately suspending the duties of Mr. Bogdan Święczkowski, acting president of the Constitutional Tribunal. I issued the same order with respect to Judge Bartłomiej Sochański, acting vice president of the Constitutional Tribunal," she announced, with changes quickly reflected in the Constutinonal Tribunal's website.

According to more context via Reuters:

Nawrocki, an ally of ​Poland's former nationalist government, refused ​to ⁠swear in three of six judges nominated by parliament, while Swieczkowski declined ⁠to ​allow judges elected by ​the current parliamentary majority to assume their duties. The tribunal said ‌on ⁠its website that the court's president, Bogdan Swieczkowski, had been suspended on Friday. A long-running political dispute over the ​Constitutional Tribunal ​has ⁠effectively paralysed the institution. Earlier this year,

The police action at the tribunal then prompted Polish President Nawrocki to abrubtly turn back his plane ‌en route to Senegal for a scheduled state visit.

"At a moment like this, the President must be in Poland. I am ‌cutting short ⁠my flight to Senegal. I am returning," he wrote on ⁠X.

Major accusations fly...

‼️ A coup d’état is underway in Poland. The forces acting on behalf of the current government have unlawfully entered the Constitutional Tribunal and are preventing legally appointed judges from entering.



The President of Poland is urgently cutting short his visit abroad and… — Arkadiusz Mularczyk MEP (@ArekMularczyk) October 30, 2026

Protesters against the court interference reportedly clashed with police. From there...

Opposition leader Jarosław Kaczyński has described the police action as a “coup” against the Constitutional Tribunal involving services under the government of pro-EU Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

There's meanwhile been confusion over Judge Korwin-Piotrowska's order, which additionally reflected the court's leadership changes on its website:

Shortly after, the Constitutional Tribunal itself released a message on its social networks stating that the page had been the object of an "illegal takeover", that Korwin-Piotrowska was not acting on behalf of the court, and that anyone involved in these actions "is committing the crime of coup d’état". In an initial public reaction on social media, Tusk maintained that the restoration of the rule of law "is a duty" and that "after years of arbitrariness" "a difficult, sometimes painful process that requires determined action" has begun because "there is no other way".

Polish President Nawrocki cut short his flight to Senegal on Friday and returned to Poland after police entered the Constitutional Tribunal and its president, Bogdan Swieczkowski, was suspended.



Police cited violent incidents outside the court, including objects thrown at… — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 30, 2026

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