California Billionaires Pour Record $612 Million Into Elections To Fight Wealth Tax

Authored by AG News Staff via American Greatness,

California's wealthiest residents are pouring unprecedented amounts of money into state elections as Silicon Valley billionaires unite to defeat a proposed wealth tax that could reshape the state's economic future.

More than 70 current and former California billionaires have contributed a record $612 million to this year's state elections, according to a Politico analysis. Nearly half of that money has gone to organizations opposing Proposition 40, a wealth tax initiative on Tuesday's ballot.

The spending represents the largest political mobilization by California billionaires in state history, with prominent technology executives and investors joining forces against a proposal they view as a threat to the state's business climate.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin has emerged as the largest financial backer of the opposition campaign. Other major contributors include former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, venture capitalist John Doerr, Stripe CEO Patrick Collison and cryptocurrency executive Chris Larsen.

The campaign has brought together Silicon Valley leaders who have historically been difficult to organize politically, signaling growing resistance among wealthy entrepreneurs to California's tax policies.

Technology executives say the proposed wealth tax has accelerated plans to become more politically active, with new donor networks potentially laying the groundwork for future campaigns.