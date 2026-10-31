China Rips Off America's Secret X-37B Spaceplane

A newly released US intelligence report, first cited by the defense news outlet TWZ, shows a high-resolution satellite image of China's experimental spaceplane, revealing a design very similar to the US Space Force's X-37B.

The Defense Intelligence Agency published the image in its latest report on space domain security challenges. Maxar Technologies (now Vantor) first captured the tiny, shuttle-like vehicle, which has small wings, twin vertical tails, an open payload bay, and solar panels extending from the rear.

China's Spaceplane (left) vs. US X-37B (right)

Vantor told TWZ that the WorldView-3 satellite took the image on May 28, 2024, at a range of just under 56 miles.

"There is a separate satellite docked to the aft section of the vehicle whose structure and solar arrays are visible," Vantor told the outlet. "The spacecraft's payload bay doors are visibly open."

China is understood to have conducted four orbital missions using the same spaceplane since 2020. The latest launch was on February 7.

TWZ cited a DIA report that said "China has two primary spaceplane models: the Shenlong and Tengyun," but it does not specify which one appears in the image.

The report also said, "spaceplanes are … reusable and feature enhanced maneuverability, making them more suitable for certain missions than traditional satellites," adding, "Reusable technologies, while even more difficult and expensive to develop and build, stand to greatly reduce the cost of spaceflight by recovering, refurbishing, and reusing rocket stages, fairings, and capsules."

Why is China's spaceplane design so similar to the Boeing X-37B?

Perhaps that 2014 NBC News report helps explain why.