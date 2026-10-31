Germany Hits Highest Number Of Suicides In Nearly 30 Years

Authored by Remix News Staff via Remix News,

The number of suicides in Germany rose to 11,334 in 2025, the highest level in nearly 30 years, official statistics showed, reversing a long-term decline and prompting renewed calls for stronger prevention measures.

The Federal Statistical Office reported the figure this month, a 9.3 percent increase from 10,372 deaths the previous year and 15.6 percent above the average of the past decade. It was the highest annual total since 1998.

Men accounted for 7,846 of the deaths, or 69.2 percent, while women accounted for 3,488, or 30.8 percent. The increase was sharper among women, up 17.9 percent from 2024, compared with a 5.8 percent rise among men. The overall rate for men stood at about 19 per 100,000 people and for women at 8.2 per 100,000.

Nearly half of the suicides involved people aged 65 and older. Deaths in that age group rose by 558 to 5,510. Officials and prevention groups also noted a continued increase in assisted suicides, which major organizations reported numbering more than 1,200 in 2025.

Germany's ongoing economic malaise could also be a major factor, with bankruptcies rising and personal credit stress growing. Young people are also feeling the pain, with the Youth in Germany 2026 study showing nearly one in four respondents, or 23 percent, reported being in debt, the highest level ever recorded in the study.

The recent survey also highlighted a concerning mental health crisis among young people. Some 29 percent of respondents said they needed psychological support, another record high. The figure rose to 34 percent among young women, 32 percent among students, and 42 percent among unemployed respondents.

Now, after decades of generally falling numbers, suicides have risen by nearly 23 percent since 2020, according to the National Suicide Prevention Program and the German Academy for Suicide Prevention. The groups described the 2025 total as a warning sign.

Suicide accounted for 1.1 percent of all deaths in Germany last year. More people continue to die by suicide each year than from traffic accidents, homicides, and AIDS combined, statisticians said.

The German Society for Suicide Prevention called for rapid passage of a well-funded national suicide prevention law, saying existing efforts must be placed on a firmer legal footing so that people in crisis receive timely help.

The German Depression Aid and Suicide Prevention Foundation has pointed to population aging and the rise in assisted suicides as factors. However, the organization is actually warning against measures that could lower barriers to suicide.

Regional rates varied, with higher figures recorded in northern and eastern states. Currently, the southern states of Germany, such as Bavaria, are seen as the wealthiest and most successful, while the eastern states have struggled economically in comparison to the west of Germany for years.