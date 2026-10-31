'We Fear These People': Scandal Erupts After Berlin 'Left Party' Mayoral Candidate Admits Concerns Over Islamists

Authored by Remix News Staff via Remix News,

Berlin's Left Party lead candidate for governing mayor, Elif Eralp, privately expressed fear of Hamas-linked figures tied to her party's orbit in internal notes accidentally returned to Der Spiegel, raising sharp questions about her ability to lead the capital's security structure.

The notes, part of an authorized interview draft sent back with visible internal comments this week, show Eralp writing that she and her husband have "fear of these people."

She asked her team to strike a question and her own answer about the activist Ibrahim Ibrahim, explaining: "I cannot put myself and my family in danger for Der Spiegel. What do we do now? Can we cancel the whole interview?" She added that she "should never have agreed to this interview."

Eralp cited past advice from Berlin's State Criminal Police Office (LKA) not to name specific individuals, noting that earlier guidance concerned organized crime and "now it's about people with contacts to Hamas."

Ibrahim, a longtime activist linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) - a group designated as a terrorist organization by the EU and United States - appeared at the Left Party's election victory party in Berlin-Neukölln after the Sept. 20 state election.

He has been described as praising Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as a "martyr hero" and has roles in the United Palestinian National Committee, which Berlin's domestic intelligence service has classified as extremist for supporting Hamas. Parts of the Left Party's Neukölln base and some politicians have maintained contacts with this milieu; Ibrahim later traveled to Turkey for a gathering involving Hamas-linked figures.

The Left Party emerged as the strongest force with 25.7 percent of the vote in the latest Berlin election. Eralp has sought a coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens. Her office has said she faces daily threats and insults, and security authorities advised against naming specific individuals in certain contexts.

Opposition parties seized on the disclosure. Kristin Brinker, chair of the AfD's Berlin parliamentary group and the party's lead candidate, said: "That Elif Eralp, albeit involuntarily, admits her fear of the criminal clans throws a glaring light on the state of internal security in our city. If even a top politician no longer feels safe, what are ordinary Berliners supposed to say, who in an emergency have no personal protection standing by?"

She added that the notes from Erlap illuminate the party's condition, linking it to clan connections beyond known cases involving a Bundestag member and "rampant antisemitism." Brinker concluded that the Left is "far from any governing capability." Brinker urged the Greens and SPD to end talks immediately with the Left to form a ruling government in Berlin.

"This party and this woman must under no circumstances be entrusted with our city," warned Brinker.

At a press appearance Thursday, Eralp declined to address the Spiegel notes directly, calling them private and internal. She stated she would not be intimidated and pledged to ensure both social and individual security for all Berliners, declaring she would act "with all means against organized crime, against terror, against everything," including those who glorify violence.

In an interview with German newspaper Junge Freiheit, deputy chairman of the AfD parliamentary group, Sebastian Münzenmaier, said: "The revolution is devouring its children. For years, the left has defamed criticism of clan crime, mass migration, and Islamic glorification of terror as racist. Now, she is suddenly afraid of the ghosts she summoned."

CDU Berlin leader Stefan Evers asked: "How is Elif Eralp supposed to ensure the security of millions of people as governing mayor if she herself is afraid of the Islamist environment of her party?" He said the revelations heighten concern about a Left-led government and urged "the reasonable ones among the Greens and SPD" to "finally pull the emergency brake," warning that fear of Islamists must not influence political decisions.

Referring to clans and organized crime, outgoing Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) stated that a government "must never make its actions dependent on these structures - certainly it must not fear them."

SPD figures also responded critically. Neukölln district mayor Martin Hikel said the episode shows "how strongly these terror-glorifying, antisemitic forces are anchored in the Left and want to come to power with the help of the Left." SPD lead candidate Steffen Krach described the situation as shocking and stated there must be no Hamas sympathizers free to move in the city.