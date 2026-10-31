Wild Video: Bugatti CEO's Own $3.3 Million Supercar Stolen At Factory, Sparks International Chase

Bugatti CEO Mate Rimac learned an expensive lesson after a brazen thief stole his $3.3 million supercar right from the company's headquarters in Croatia, sparking a wild international chase that ended in Austria.

Rimac revealed that his prized Bugatti Chiron was stolen Wednesday after he made one astonishing mistake, leaving the keys inside the ultra-luxury vehicle.

"I'm so proud of Croatia being so safe that I'm very relaxed - meaning also I always leave my keys inside my cars, including the Chiron, and [Rimac] Nevera, and many other cars," Rimac said in an Instagram video.

The automotive executive's confidence came crashing down when a stranger casually walked onto the company's Zagreb-area campus, climbed into the Chiron and drove away.

The brazen theft was captured on security camera footage later released by Rimac, showing the hoodie-wearing suspect approaching the blue Bugatti, looking around and climbing behind the wheel.

Bugatti employees initially believed someone had borrowed the car before realizing a thief had made off with it.

Rimac said that he immediately contacted police and used the Chiron's tracking system to follow the vehicle toward neighboring Slovenia.

The Bugatti boss jumped into his Porsche 911 and launched his own pursuit of the alleged thief, despite the suspect already having a one-hour head start.

"I was right next to my 911, which was full of fuel, so [I'm] full-throttle chasing after him," Rimac recalled.

The suspect even stopped to fill the Bugatti's 8.0-liter engine with half a tank of gas (without paying, of course) before speeding off again. The alleged thief eventually made it into Austria, where police caught him after Rimac's team tracked the stolen Bugatti in real time.

Austrian police arrested a 36-year-old Croatian national after the car was found at a petrol station near Seiersberg in Styria shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, Croatia Week reported.

The bizarre saga took another turn when Rimac confronted the suspect at an Austrian police station.

The Croatian man claimed he had originally visited the company's headquarters looking for a job.

"He said he came to the company to ask for a job, 'but I saw the car and it had a key inside,' like it was my fault," Rimac recounted in disbelief. "Don't try your luck. It will not happen again."

Rimac said he didn't want to press charges and even considered driving the suspect home, but authorities told him they would pursue the case because the car was worth so much.

The Chiron suffered minor damage during the ordeal.