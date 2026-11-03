Do Young People Understand the Democratic Socialists Of America?

Authored by Christian Milord via The Epoch Times,

Polls show that many young folks in their 20s and 30s favor the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Some polls estimate that more than 40 percent of folks in that demographic think that socialism, rather than capitalism, is a beneficial system for society.

However, do these young people truly understand what the DSA stands for and what their policies would do to society? Have they studied the history of socialism around the globe?

Many DSA candidates appear to be tone deaf regarding the socialist model and its repercussions in scores of countries.

Do young people understand that socialism is one small step away from communism, wherein every aspect of one's life is monitored, and the government controls the means of production?

Do they understand that the first values to be curtailed are freedom of religion and speech?

Socialist leaders quickly seize the information narrative and squash media outlets that don't adhere to their party's line.

Will youngsters have access to their favorite apps or only those approved by the state?

Do young people realize that "democratic socialist" is a contradiction in terms?

Democracy is the rule of the people, for the people, by the people. By contrast, socialism is governance carried out by a small circle of like-minded autocrats who crave power and believe they are smarter than everyone else. These authoritarians attempt to convince people that they care about the masses, yet in reality, their goal is to control them through edicts and propaganda.

In the mid-term elections, several DSA candidates are vying for seats at the federal, state, and local levels of government.

Are young people aware that these candidates want to abolish or defund law enforcement at all levels, as well as open the borders and prisons? How will youngsters fend for themselves when criminals are let loose in their communities? Have they thought about this scenario?

Have young folks considered that, in a socialist economic model, they will have to pay for many goods twice, including groceries?

First, their taxes would subsidize government-run grocery stores, similar to the experiment in New York City under Mayor Mamdani. When they shop, they'll have to pay for the items before leaving the store. In the private sector, we pay for our products just once. How does this square with the DSA mantra of affordability?

What do young people think about the concept of free education, healthcare, and housing with price controls? Do they really believe that anything is free in life?

There is no free lunch. Taxpayers, including young people, will have to pay higher taxes to fund those "free" programs. Moreover, their choices will be limited because a bureaucracy will decide who receives resources, given the lack of free-market options.

Under the DSA, these young folks will be judged by their color, gender, and race (pernicious diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI) rather than their character, experience, and merit.

Do they want intellectual diversity or intellectual groupthink?

Do these young adults want special favors and to be treated like children forever, or do they want to stamp their own imprint on the world through serious study and hard work?

Do they want to be coerced into a minimalist lifestyle, or do they want to choose their own lifestyle?

DSA folks have recently become concerned about fossil fuel energy prices. Yet for years, "progressives" have fought to get rid of internal combustion engines and arm-twist consumers into electric vehicles. They yearned for high fuel prices. Why the sudden flip-flop on energy?

Does the younger generation understand that the DSA is anti-family?

Socialists believe that the state - not the parents - should be in charge of the upbringing of children. Do young parents want secular moral relativists to manage the intellectual and spiritual development of their children?

In their platform, DSA politicians claim that they want to raise taxes only on the wealthy, but it would also impact the middle class. Do young people understand that excessive regulatory and tax burdens have consequences?

Folks will have less money to invest, save, or spend; government will become bloated and less efficient; and businesses will hesitate to expand and hire. Reduced productivity also means fewer taxes to fund social services. In other words, high taxes are counterproductive.

Does the upcoming generation understand that the DSA's goal is to dismantle America's time-tested traditional private and public institutions and start over from scratch?

However, their policies of centralized control defy common sense and the human drive to compete. Are youngsters aware that the socialist landscape for over a century has been littered with broken promises, brutality, criminality, and death?

It is built upon a shaky foundation of contradictions, corruption, envy, and fraudulent victimology. If young people examine the truth about socialism, they will find that capitalist free enterprise is the best system devised to deliver opportunities to as many people as possible.

By contrast, communism/socialism is the worst model ever devised to deliver the least amount of benefits to the populace.

If our young people become aware of the devastating consequences of regressive socialism, will they still yield to the DSA siren song, or will the socialist favorability rating plummet? Perhaps the future will render an answer.