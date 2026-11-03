Haley Stevens Gave Democrat Voters 'Permission To Change Their Minds' And Vote For Mike Rogers

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) dropped a bombshell endorsement on Sunday, switching her support from Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed to Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's U.S. Senate race a mere two days before Election Day. Her move drew swift condemnation from leaders and allies in her own party.

Members of her congressional staff, including her longtime chief of staff, began resigning shortly after the Detroit event. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called the endorsement a "despicable betrayal from Rep. Stevens." Critics online accused Stevens of having "sold her soul" for power.

Democratic strategist James Carville declared that Stevens had ended her political career. "Your political career is over," Carville said. "If you think that these Republicans are going to treat you as anything other than what they view you as - and that is, let me just break the news to you - a used condom."

He added, "The Democrats don't even think you're worth a used condom, but that's about where you are. You made your bed, sleep in it."

The endorsement came in a race where the margin could prove decisive. Public polling has been mixed, and some surveys have shown a close contest, especially in the final week, suggesting a close race either way. Even a small shift of Democratic voters toward Rogers would change the math for both campaigns.

And voters interviewed on Election Day suggest Democrats' fears about the endorsement may be justified.

Interviews with voters after the endorsement pointed to that kind of movement. One woman who voted for Stevens in the August primary said the congresswoman's decision changed her plan to vote for El-Sayed, and likely many others.

"It's almost like her endorsing him is giving people permission to change their minds," she said. "You're allowed to change party sides and vote for who you think will be best for Michigan and not necessarily just vote straight ticket."

Michigan voter says Haley Stevens' endorsement convinced her to vote for @MikeRogersforMI:



"It's almost like her endorsing him is giving people permission to change their minds." pic.twitter.com/MrFkzk4Gae — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) November 3, 2026

Another voter, who is Jewish, said El-Sayed was not "ready" to serve in the Senate. She said she did not believe he supports the Jewish community. Her concern echoed the issue at the center of the earlier dispute between Stevens and El-Sayed over the Rebellion PAC ad.

Michigan voter says she voted for Haley Stevens in the primary. Now she's voted for @MikeRogersforMI:



"I don't feel like Abdul is ready to be in the Senate."



"I also am a Jewish member of this community and feel very strongly that he does not support the Jewish community." pic.twitter.com/zZ5xAwPC66 — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) November 3, 2026

One man told a reporter he had never voted for a Republican before casting his ballot for Rogers. When the reporter asked him why he made the change, he gave a three-word answer.

"I'm against hate," he said.

"So tell me who you voted for for Senate."



Michigan voter: "Mike Rogers."



...



"Why could you not vote for El-Sayed?"



Voter: "Because I'm against hate." pic.twitter.com/cAwx0tx6MM — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) November 3, 2026

Another Rogers voter, asked about El-Sayed's proposals, said: "Who's going to pay for all this stuff that he wants to do? There just isn't the money."

Michigan voter who voted for @MikeRogersforMI on Abdul El-Sayed's proposals:



"Who's going to pay for all this stuff that he wants to do? There just isn't the money. The people that are going to pay for it are you and me." pic.twitter.com/RiUuwyRZTb — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) November 3, 2026

On Monday evening, Stevens addressed her party's negative reaction to her decision to support Rogers in an article published on X.

"My decision to withdraw my endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed and support Mike Rogers has angered many Democrats. I understand why," Stevens wrote. "But it was not impulsive, and it was not made for me by anyone else. It was a decision of conscience."

She described the choice as one she could not avoid once she had reached a judgment about El-Sayed.

"Endorsing a Republican is no small thing. Mike Rogers and I disagree on many things. But Michigan has to elect a senator and there is no neutral choice that absolves me of responsibility," she wrote. "Once I concluded that Abdul El-Sayed is not fit to serve in the United States Senate, I had to confront who should."

Stevens also tied her support for Rogers to the record of the late Arizona Republican senator John McCain.

"I chose Mike Rogers, with the hope that he can serve in the tradition of John McCain: a senator willing to put country before party and stand up to his own side when conscience requires it," she wrote.

Her article received over 11 million views by late Tuesday afternoon.