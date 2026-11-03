Mysterious Group Plots To Mass-Dox America's Billionaires, Teases First Targets

A shadowy international group calling itself The Capytistas is preparing to expose the private homes of some of America's wealthiest individuals in a new campaign, according to a dossier viewed by WIRED.

The Capytistas' strategy is simple: Turn the private residences of the ultrawealthy into public information, potentially exposing properties their owners have gone to considerable lengths to keep out of the spotlight.

The group claims to have secured more than $1.2 million in financial backing and intends to publish over 150 residential addresses, many of which it says have never been publicly disclosed.

Billionaire Elon Musk, his brother Kimbal, and members of Tesla's board of directors are among the group's initial targets, and the group's dossier contains 32 addresses associated with Musk and Tesla leadership.

The broader doxxing operation could eventually expose more than 3,500 records involving individuals whose combined wealth is estimated at a $1.4 trillion.

The group claims that its campaign is about accountability rather than intimidation, but publishing private residential locations raises obvious concerns about harassment, threats, and the safety of family members.

🔥 ANOTHER Tesla Dealership TARGETED! Gunfire & Molotov cocktails used in latest attack—where’s the outrage?



The same people preaching “tolerance” refuse to denounce this escalating violence! pic.twitter.com/GRlqF7lqjf — Congressman Wesley Hunt (@RepWPH) March 19, 2025

The campaign comes after Tesla became a lightning rod for furious backlash over Musk's role in President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Tesla dealerships and charging stations became targets of arson, firebombings, gunfire, and vandalism across the country. In March, then-Attorney General Pam Bondi brought federal charges against three suspects accused of attacking Tesla properties with Molotov cocktails, describing the violence as domestic terrorism.