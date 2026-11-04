"Lawyer Up": Democrats Prepare To Unleash Political Rage In Congress

Authored by Jonathan Turley via Jonathan Turley,

Within minutes of the Democrats retaking power in the House of Representatives, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the expected chair of the House Oversight Committee, just posted a menacing two-word message: "Lawyer up."

Across the country, far-left politicians and pundits immediately demanded a spasm of investigations and impeachments as soon as they assume control of both houses. Like a nation of Madame Defarges, activists are eagerly knitting the names of targets into the lists of the walking dead, starting with Haley Stevens, who decided to test the "big tent" claims by splitting her ticket to vote against Abdul El-Sayed.

The conditions on the Hill are only likely to make such rage politics more appealing with the new Congress. Despite the large margin secured in the House, it is not enough to overcome a veto requiring two-thirds of both houses. While impeachment also requires a two-thirds vote for conviction, investigations will be a delivery item to offer the base as proof of action in the deadlocked conditions that will unfold on the Hill.

The most immediate likely target will be Stevens, with many demanding her expulsion from the Democratic caucus. She will certainly be denied plum Committee appointments. She is now an object lesson to others not to stand in the way of the mob.

On impeachments, Pete Hegseth will likely be the initial target. I am told that there were working groups on the Hill on the expected agenda after taking power. Hegseth appears to be the favorite for impeachment. I am told there is some division on seeking a third impeachment of Trump, though the base is unlikely to be satisfied without such an effort. Chuck Schumer does not appear as eager to take on such a trial but does support "corruption investigations."

The Democrats ran on fighting corruption and will now work to prove the point. They will have to fulfill the narrative and parade a line of targets before these Committees. Pundits like Jennifer Welch have even demanded calling in Barron and Tiffany Trump in this cathartic crackdown.

What is clear is that a tsunami of subpoenas will follow, and it will be a bonanza for lawyers in Washington. At the same time, the Justice Department's investigations into the Alaskan decoy scandal and the Omar matter will also continue.

Of course, little grows on scorched Earth. The next few months are likely to see a sprawling investigation effort in the House Oversight and Judiciary committees. While there is room for compromise on some legislation, it is unlikely that such effort will satiate those with unrequited rage who will now have the power of both houses of Congress.

Jonathan Turley is a law professor and the New York Times best-selling author of "Rage and the Republic: The Unfinished Story of the American Revolution."