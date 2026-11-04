Trump Turns On Fox News In Series Of Blistering Statements

There have been so many surprises in the last 24 hours - one of which is President Trump unleashing on Fox News, blaming his favored network for the Democratic midterm sweep.

He on Wednesday turned on Fox in a blistering Truth Social post, writing that the channel [emphasis by ZH] "bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Dumocrat opposition."

There have actually been at least three Truth Social posts directly calling out Fox, in an unprecedented display of anger against the network.

Trump further pointed to Fox’s recent ratings as evidence of its alleged decline.

"FoxNews Ratings are way down (27%!) because they’re spending too much time covering the Trump Deranged Dumocrats! All of those people who used to watch Fox, and no longer do, get it. It’s them, not me," he also posted.

But perhaps what was most unprecedented was the president directly blasting a Fox panel as he called in live at around midnight on election night.

It was quite the serious, direct, and unusual dressing down with Bret Baier in response awkwardly contradicting Trump on questions of 'legit' polls.

"And then I read in Fox that I'm not popular... your pollster is the worst." Trump said at one point of its polling, "Fox has gotten me wrong for twelve years."

Trump is particularly upset over the following segment featuring the man he calls "The Worst Mayor in the History of New York City"...

Bill de Blasio : "I've been on many Fox programs. I respect this network, but I've got to tell you guys, you're missing the plot." pic.twitter.com/syZcgRHU6n — It's politics (@uspolitics1111) November 4, 2026

Meanwhile, CNBC has noted: "In a press release last week, Fox News reported 1.1 million average viewers for October, down about 27% from the same month a year prior."

Fox Corps CEO Lachlan Murdoch conceded during the company’s quarterly earnings call on Monday that there is "viewer fatigue" among the news consuming audience.