Arab-Led Parties To Back Eisenkot To Form Israel's Next Government

via Middle East Eye

The Arab-led Joint List has said it will back Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to form a new government, dealing a heavy blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to remain in power.

The Joint List announced on Thursday that it would "recommend that Gadi Eisenkot be tasked with forming the government", bringing the total number of lawmakers backing him to 67 in the 120-seat Knesset. The decision follows Wednesday's endorsement by Ra'am, another Arab-led party, whose eight lawmakers also backed Eisenkot.

The two parties together secured a record 19 seats in last week's general election, giving them a potentially decisive role in determining who forms Israel's next government.

Netanyahu's right-wing bloc won 53 seats in the 27 October election, while the opposition alliance led by Eisenkot secured 48. A majority in parliament requires 61 seats.

The results left both camps short of the numbers needed to govern independently, making the support of Arab-led parties and smaller political factions crucial to the coalition negotiations.

The Joint List said its unanimous decision reflected public demands to prevent Netanyahu and his government from returning to power. It also said the endorsement was intended to widen the gap between Eisenkot and Netanyahu and strengthen the chances of replacing the incumbent government.

The alliance, which comprises three Arab-led factions, said its decision came despite the opposition's failure to sufficiently challenge Netanyahu's political direction, incitement against Arab citizens and attempts to undermine the legitimacy of their electoral choices.

However, the endorsements do not necessarily mean the Arab parties will join an Eisenkot-led government.

The Joint List has said it is prepared to support an opposition government from outside the governing coalition, rather than take ministerial positions.

Its leaders have opposed joining a government while Israel continues its occupation of Palestinian territory.

Eisenkot and his opposition partners have also faced divisions over cooperation with Arab-led parties. The opposition bloc has set conditions for potential partners, including recognizing Israel as a Jewish state, supporting military conscription and condemning Hamas.

Arab-majority party Ra’am and the Democrats have backed Gadi Eisenkot in a bid to form Israel’s next government.



The endorsement comes amid Benjamin Netanyahu’s attacks on Arab-majority lists following their record turnout in last week’s election. pic.twitter.com/JaguKAvaFL — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 5, 2026

Some opposition figures have rejected relying on Arab lawmakers, while others have argued that their support is essential to ending Netanyahu's rule.

Eisenkot, 66, has repeatedly rejected the idea of a Palestinian state alongside Israel. While serving as army chief between 2015 and 2019, he publicly advocated for closer ties with Saudi Arabia, saying the two countries should work together to counter Iran's influence in the region.

He also said Israel would be willing to share intelligence with Riyadh to confront Tehran.