Congress Demands Closed-Door Briefing With Nvidia's Jensen Huang Over His Alleged Chinese Spy Contact

Three House Republican committee chairs have asked Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to sit for a closed-door briefing on Nov. 18 about his dealings with Alice Huang, the Megaspeed executive they describe in a Nov. 5 release as a publicly reported Chinese intelligence asset.

Chairmen @RepBrianMast, @RepMoolenaar and @RepRickCrawford sent a letter to NVIDIA CEO @JensenHuang requesting that he appear before a joint, closed-door briefing on Huang's interactions with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, a publicly reported People's Republic of China (PRC)... — House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority (@HouseForeignGOP) November 5, 2026

Reps. Brian Mast (R-Fla.), John Moolenaar (R-Mich.) and Rick Crawford (R-Ark.), who chair the Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and the Intelligence Committee, want Huang to speak to all three at once.

They also want to hear about Nvidia's security protocols against foreign espionage. They gave him until Nov. 11 to accept the date or propose another.

"Recent reports raise significant national security concerns regarding the PRC's access to sensitive U.S. technology," the chairmen wrote. "It is vital that Congress determines the extent to which U.S. national security has been placed at risk."

As we first reported last week, according to people briefed on the surveillance who spoke anonymously to the New York Times, U.S. spy agencies concluded that Alice Huang was passing intelligence to Beijing and that surveillance of her showed contact with Huang.

They also say President Trump was briefed roughly a year ago and took no action. Officials reportedly did not believe at the time that Huang knew what she was doing, and no one has charged Alice Huang or Megaspeed with a crime.

Nvidia has said Huang's "interactions with Ms. Huang are not unusual or unexpected," and told CNBC that "meetings with customers are part of a CEO's job."

Alice Huang did not respond to the Times' requests for comment.

The date is no accident of the calendar: Nvidia reports earnings on Nov. 17, the day before the briefing.

As we noted on Nov. 1, and now even more so after the last couple of day, the market is already leaning hard on that report, and Huang now walks into it with a congressional invitation hanging over him.

Nvidia have not said yet whether Huang would attend.