San Francisco Snubs Pelosi's Pick For A Radical With Creepy Legislative Record

San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan (D-CA) conceded the race for the city's open congressional seat to state Sen. Scott Wiener on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, handing the seat Rep. Nancy Pelosi held for decades to the candidate she did not endorse. Pelosi, the former House speaker, backed Chan and campaigned for her in the closing stretch of the race. Chan announced the result in a statement her campaign released Wednesday.

"After reviewing the results and the ballots remaining to be counted, while we expect the margin to narrow significantly, we do not have a clear path to victory," Chan said. "I congratulate Scott Wiener on his election and wish him success in serving San Francisco."

The concession ends a costly, bitter contest for a seat Pelosi seemed reluctant to give up for years, despite rumors of retirement. The race also served as a test of Pelosi's influence in the city she represented since 1987. She and many of her House allies lined up behind Chan, and the voters chose Wiener anyway.

The rift between Pelosi and Wiener dates to October 2025. Many in local politics had viewed Wiener as Pelosi's likely successor, but he launched his campaign that month while she was still technically a candidate for reelection. According to reports at the time, the move offended her. Pelosi reportedly wanted Wiener to hold off until after the vote on Proposition 50, the California redistricting referendum on the November 2025 ballot, and saw his announcement as a distraction from that. Pelosi announced her retirement shortly after voters approved the measure.

Wiener's legislative record includes a series of far-left bills on LGBTQ issues, criminal justice, and public health that drew opposition from parents' rights groups and law enforcement advocates during his tenure.

In 2017, Wiener authored SB 239, which Gov. Jerry Brown (D-CA) signed. The law reduced the penalty for intentionally exposing another person to HIV from a felony to a misdemeanor. In 2020, Wiener authored SB 132, which required California prisons to house inmates according to their gender identity, including placing male inmates who identify as women in women's facilities, unless officials cite management or security concerns. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) signed it into law.

That same year, Wiener authored SB 145, which gave judges discretion to waive mandatory sex offender registration for adults convicted of certain sexual offenses involving minors ages 14 to 17, provided the offender is no more than 10 years older than the minor. The measure weakened existing safeguards surrounding the legal consequences of sexual conduct with underage teens. Wiener defended the bill as an effort to end discrimination against LGBTQ young people.

Wiener also authored SB 107, which Newsom signed in 2022. The law gives California courts temporary emergency jurisdiction over custody disputes involving children who are in the state to receive gender transition care, and bars enforcing conflicting out-of-state orders, even when a parent objects. That same year, Wiener introduced SB 866, which would have allowed children 12 and older to get vaccines without parental consent; it was later amended to age 15. Wiener pulled the bill in August 2022 before an Assembly vote, saying it lacked the votes.

Wiener also co-authored AB 957, Assemblymember Lori Wilson's 2023 bill. It would have required judges in custody disputes to consider whether a parent affirms a child's gender identity as part of evaluating the child's health, safety, and welfare. Newsom vetoed the measure.

He also co-authored SB 94, Sen. Dave Cortese's bill, which would have let some people sentenced to death or life without parole for crimes before 1990 petition for resentencing after serving at least 25 years. The bill died in 2024.

This is California Senator Scott Weiner, a close friend and ally of Kamala Harris.



These are some of the bills he's behind:



AB 957: Penalizes parents who don't affirm a chiId's trans identity



SB 107: Removes an out of state chiId from their parents if they travel to... pic.twitter.com/xa1FHbHr2M — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 30, 2024

Chan's statement noted that county election officials still have ballots left to count, and she said she expects Wiener's lead to shrink as they finish. Wiener will take the seat when the 120th Congress convenes in January 2027.