Attacker In Combat Gear Opens Fire In Polish City, Killing 5, Dozen Injured

At least five people were killed and a dozen injured when a gunman, dressed in military fatigues and wearing a vest and helmet, opened fire in Krakow's Main Market Square in Poland.
BBC News reports that a man drove into the square around 3 p.m. local time and began shooting "at random" from his car, according to police.
Officers shot and neutralized the suspect.
"A mass shooting has taken place in the center of Kraków during an anti-government protest. A black Subaru drove through the center, firing a weapon out the window. Multiple casualties are reported. A perpetrator was reportedly shot dead by police," X user Europa wrote.
Visegrad 24 reported, "New video shows the suspected terrorist attack at the Old Town Square in Krakow, Poland. 5 people killed and more than 13 wounded by a man in tactical gear."
Earlier in the day, X footage shows hundreds of anti-government protesters gathered in the Krakow area to protest Prime Minister Donald Tusk's attempted coup against the high court.
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