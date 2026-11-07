Attacker In Combat Gear Opens Fire In Polish City, Killing 5, Dozen Injured

At least five people were killed and a dozen injured when a gunman, dressed in military fatigues and wearing a vest and helmet, opened fire in Krakow's Main Market Square in Poland.

BBC News reports that a man drove into the square around 3 p.m. local time and began shooting "at random" from his car, according to police.

🚨🇵🇱 New footage shows the DEADLY shooting in the heart of Kraków, Poland.



At least FIVE people are dead and more than a dozen injured after a gunman drove into the city's historic Main Market Square and opened fire.



Police say the attacker began shooting at people from his… https://t.co/VgLLgGcu8v — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 7, 2026

Officers shot and neutralized the suspect.

2/ 🇵🇱 The shooting on Kraków’s Rynek Główny was carried out by a man who drove a car onto the square and opened fire on random passers-by.



Police have confirmed the perpetrator was shot by officers during the arrest and is now in hospital under detention. pic.twitter.com/xxsI3pahDR — 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐊𝐨𝐦𝐬𝐚 🇪🇺🇵🇱🇺🇦 (@Tweet4AnnaNAFO) November 7, 2026

"A mass shooting has taken place in the center of Kraków during an anti-government protest . A black Subaru drove through the center, firing a weapon out the window. Multiple casualties are reported. A perpetrator was reportedly shot dead by police," X user Europa wrote.

New video shows the suspected terrorist attack at the Old Town Square in Krakow, Poland.



5 people killed and more than 13 wounded by a man in tactical gear pic.twitter.com/ZI9mGDL33Z — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 7, 2026

Visegrad 24 reported, "New video shows the suspected terrorist attack at the Old Town Square in Krakow, Poland. 5 people killed and more than 13 wounded by a man in tactical gear."

BREAKING:



New picture shows the weapon used by the suspected terrorist who killed several people today at the Old Town Square in Krakow, Poland.



The attacker is in military fatigues while the wounded police officer who shot him is next to him on the ground. pic.twitter.com/A0VzzapkPk — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 7, 2026

Earlier in the day, X footage shows hundreds of anti-government protesters gathered in the Krakow area to protest Prime Minister Donald Tusk's attempted coup against the high court.

Kraków pozdrawia Prezydenta i patriotów z całej Polski! 🇵🇱

Precz z Tuskiem! pic.twitter.com/6vFF2aJDWx — KnightCziwi⚔️ 🇵🇱 (@KnightCziwi) November 7, 2026

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