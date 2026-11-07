Heavily Armed Illegal Alien Arrested Near White House With AR-15, MAC-10; DHS Say He "Heard Voices In Head To Kill Trump"

Secret Service agents arrested a heavily armed illegal alien from Venezuela down the street from the White House who, according to the federal government, "heard voices in his head telling him to kill President Trump."

A new report from the Department of Homeland Security said the illegal alien had an AR-15-style rifle, a MAC-10, a Glock 43X, and ammunition in his vehicle at the time of his arrest near the White House grounds.

Federal agents approached Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos on Thursday evening after observing suspicious behavior in a car parked on Constitution Avenue in Washington. The vehicle had been reported stolen, and he admitted to federal agents that he had weapons inside.

Here's what federal agents recovered from the vehicle:

What's disturbing is that, according to DHS, the illegal told agents he "heard voices in his head telling him to kill President Trump."

This is another example of how nation-killing mass migration allowed under the globalist Democrats during the Biden era flooded the nation not with the world's brightest doctors, nurses, and engineers, but with deranged criminals who are arming themselves for a fight.

Democrats have pushed for broad amnesty measures that would put illegals like this on a path to legal status.

Project MKUltra?