"Next Chapter Of Chaos Is Coming": Look To France As America's Left Already Telegraphs Their Plan

French trade unions are now coordinating nationwide strikes amid an ongoing far-left revolution, lawfare against right-wing leader Jair Bolsonaro following socialist President Lula's runoff victory in Brazil, and Poland's coup d’état by the pro-EU regime should not be viewed in a vacuum. This is the globalist playbook of street mobilization, lawfare, and chaos across the West, which all could be repackaged by the Democratic Party and used to launch a revenge cycle against the Trump administration for nuking their nation-killing DEI experiment and disrupting timelines of a socialist takeover of the US.

The end goal has always been to crash the Trump economy and destroy capitalism - full stop.

Top of the Democratic agenda on day 1 needs to be a pause on advanced AI development, regulation of this out of control industry, and a ban on artificial superintelligence. — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) November 4, 2026

Just hours after the Democratic sweep in the US midterms, Democrats, oddly enough, did not boast about their affordability plan but instead fired up their Trump revenge agenda, signaling their move to target companies, Elon Musk, and anyone else associated with Trump.

Democrats have quickly morphed into purple-haired socialist clowns and are furious about Trump's war against DEI and, of course, the endless money machine of USAID that came to a partial end in early 2025.

Democrats are already promising lawfare instead of affordability.

Thank you, Mr. President. Our thank you will come in January - with subpoenas. — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) November 4, 2026

The second Democrats take control, the first thing they’re going to focus on isn’t going to be affordability, it’s lawfare:



“We will not hesitate to go after private corporations that are collaborating with Donald Trump.“



pic.twitter.com/RfS5clqPaD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 5, 2026

Not even 24 hrs after election night and the overreach is beginning.



Democrats told you they cared about affordability. All they care about is lawfare. https://t.co/NgkcpiSz7K — Senator Jim Banks (@SenatorBanks) November 4, 2026

With immense lawfare expected, Democrats plan to cripple the Trump economy and reindustrialization efforts by going after data center buildouts. Their campaign pitches for moratoriums and AI regulation made that very clear. Data centers are a key pillar of today's economy. If the reindustrialization revival slows, the Trump economy tanks.

Next, NGOs and lefty trade unions, aligned with socialist reformists and Democrats, could easily take a page from France's far-left uprising playbook and move forward with this strategy.

Anti-communist analyst Karlyn Borysenko cites United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain's statements that the union is planning labor action for "May Day 2028."

Borysenko continued:

The next part of the chaos will be what exactly is happening in France as socialists and communists groups revolt in what can only be described as a revolution that now has lefty trade unions joining forces to push with nationwide strikes. What happens here is going to build on what we're going to do in '27 going towards May 8th 2028. So May Day 2028 is the day that all the unions have organized their contracts to expire on the same day. So basically all the major labor unions led by the United Auto Workers — this is who this is — they are going to go on strike on the same day, May 1st 2028. The goal being to shut down the economy for an extended period of time. They are organizing with all major labor unions. They have been organizing this for years already. They have been planning for this moment. They've been building for this moment. They've been doing structured tests leading up to this moment. This is going to be a big deal. . . . Should I mark my calendar to be back here in 2028 for a general strike? I'd say we got big plans for 2028, so I'll reach out. By the way, give me a little behind the scenes: whoever his PR people were not happy that he said that. Whoever — because technically a general strike is not legal in the United States of America underneath our horrendous labor laws. But that was a very good job by you. Are you telling me that one of the leaders of one of the largest labor unions in the country — the labor unions that have led the effort to plan for a May Day 2028 mass general strike on May 1st — you're telling me he openly admitted last night on a live stream to doing something that perhaps isn't the most legal thing in the world for him to do? Huh? I wonder why no conservative news outlet has reported this.

Watch

Leftist outlet Status Coup reacted to last night's midterm results. @DrKarlynB listened in to their upcoming plans.



Status Coup interviewed a UAW union member about May Day 2028. @HarrisonHSmith can pretend he's the one that initially found this intel, but Karlyn informed him. pic.twitter.com/9Vy6MtWB0y — Far Left Clips, anti-communist (@MarxistClips) November 5, 2026

What should be quite obvious today is that globalists have accelerated their timeline for a socialist takeover of the West and, in doing so, will take an all-hands-on-deck approach to wrecking Trump and his economy over the next two years. First comes lawfare, then NGOs and unions mobilize, and who knows what wild cards could emerge in a Poland-style coup d’état.

All of this suggests globalists are moving full speed ahead, and the unfolding European crisis of social unrest and turmoil may be heading for American shores.

What Democrats did not anticipate, and what really irks them, is that the Trump administration has already laid the groundwork to combat far-left extremist and foreign subversion networks through a multi-agency approach that, according to the New York Post, extends into the Treasury Department.

Stephen Miller being named as White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy sent Democrats screaming by the end of the week - that's because Miller will likely ramp up the campaign against the far-left.

Remember, Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for the civilized world to unite against an “encroaching darkness.” That darkness he is talking about is exactly what you see playing out in Europe and what has infected the Democratic Party with far-left lunatics who rail against the nation and seek its imminent demise.

The civilizational crisis in America is about to accelerate. The players are known: socialist/communist vs. pro-America.