Podcasters Laugh About 'Digging Up Charlie Kirk And Doing It Again'

A 39-second clip of podcasters Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan laughing after Welch read out a post joking that "we're digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again" spread across X on Thursday, with conservative accounts calling it a celebration of Kirk's murder. Collin Rugg posted it to his followers with the line that the two "can't stop laughing at the thought of digging up Charlie Kirk's corpse."

Podcasters Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan can't stop laughing at the thought of digging up Charlie Kirk's corpse and "doing it" again to him.



After laughing for 30 seconds straight, the women falsely claimed that Tyler Robinson was a 'MAGA person.'



They will celebrate your... pic.twitter.com/KQ2bwtVIO7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2026

In the clip, a voice reads the line, the two laugh, and one then says, "No comment on that. Other than he was shot by somebody that was super MAGA. He was shot by a MAGA person." The other answers, "Do that with what you will," and the first adds, "White person, white MAGA family." Neither says what they found funny about the post, and the clip does not show where in the episode it came from. The post they read was not theirs. The clip's transcript credits it to an account called "Dad Morose," a spelling we could not check.

Welch and Sullivan host the I've Had It podcast. Welch has been in this fight before: in December, Fox News reported that she told Don Lemon on her show that Kirk "justified" his own killing, saying "The person that I heard that justified his death was him." Lemon disagreed, saying "I don't know anyone who justified his death."

The MAGA claim is the part of the clip the record contradicts. Tyler Robinson, charged in Kirk's September 2025 shooting in Utah, was registered to vote as unaffiliated and listed as inactive, according to Utah records reported at the time, and had never cast a ballot; his parents are registered Republicans, The Week reported. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said a family member told investigators Robinson had "become more political in recent years" and had lashed out at Kirk, and an acquaintance said he "wasn't too fond of Trump or Charlie." We found no record that Robinson supported Trump or the MAGA movement.

Robinson has not been tried. A Utah judge has put off setting a trial date, with prosecutors seeking a January 2028 start and the defense asking for 2029, and has scheduled another hearing for Nov. 9.