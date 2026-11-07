Trump Initiates 'Minor Strikes' On Iran In First Ordered Action Since Election

The White House has confirmed more 'limited' strikes against Iranian targets along or off the country's southern coast, which appear to have occurred in the late night hours (local).

Presdent Trump told media Friday evening he ordered a "minor" military action that targeted Iranian air defense systems and military infrastructure on Qeshm Island - which had already been subject of similar action in the past weeks.

"They built a little bit of an anti-aircraft device and we knocked it out in about 15 minutes, maybe five," Trump said.

Despite the fresh strikes, Trump still claimed that the US has made "a lot of progress with Iran" - and that this action was only a "minor strike" and that "we are not fighting".

"We're dealing with them now. They want to make a deal," Trump told the press. Conflicting reports have emerged this week suggesting Tehran is open to discussing the nuclear file (despite its public statements to the contrary); but it's also clear that Iran is still insisting it won't back down from its seven conditions.

The Friday night assault comes after Iran has touted that several tankers transiting the Hormuz Strait 'without permission' were hit by sea mines this week, resulting in damage and fires.

Crucially, this also marks Washington's first time targeting Iran since the Democratic Party swept the midterm elections. The Iran war very obviously factored in...

WOW!



The Iran war is the most unpopular war in US history.



And given the US's extensive history of almost constant warfare, that says something! pic.twitter.com/geobTdUl0T — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) November 6, 2026

Speculation remains over 'what's next?' in this ongoing quagmire which in the end sunk the Republican party before it sunk the Islamic Republic.

The hawkish pundit class is also been sunk, and is scrambling to sing a different tune...

Four days between these posts. pic.twitter.com/blaLW77tzQ — Esfandyar Batmanghelidj (@yarbatman) November 7, 2026

US Central Command has just announced the creation of Task Force Iron Gate, which is aimed at blocking any alternative or overland trade routes being used by Iran.

The group will monitor any significant imports or exports entering or exiting Iranian borders, including via the Caspian Sea. This is expected to target military technology, dual use items, or any overland energy trade.