US Offers $20 Million, Relocation Program, For Info On Iran's Nuclear Program

The Pentagon has just unveiled another major and high dollar 'reward' program related to the war against Iran, and amid continued efforts to topple the Islamic Republic government.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Friday it is offering up to $20 million for 'insiders' or any Iranian official who can provide information about the country's nuclear program, its facilities, equipment or personnel.

Any Iranian 'leakers' would also be given possible relocation for valuable information, according to the announcemnet by Rewards for Justice (RFJ) and CENTCOM.

RFJ indicated that it accepts tips via Signal, Telegram, and Tor Browser in several languages.

Some pundits were quick to react by saying it smacks of desperation on the part of Washington, given it comes over eight months into what's looking like an intractible conflict, or a quaqmire.

We are now to the Iraqi Rewards Program stage of the Iran conflict.



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President Trump has also repeatedly claimed Iran's nuclear program has been "obliterated" over the course of a conflict which has had shifting US objectives, and which the US has struggled to extricate itself from.

This new $20 million reward offering suggests that US intelligence could be much more in the dark at this point, despite the White House constantly trying to project confidence on the issue.

Skeptics have also of late compared this to the notorious Iraqi Rewards Program, where the CIA once desperately sought 'proof' that Saddam Hussein had Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD). And yet this program sought to essentially backfill 'evidence' in support of what the Bush administration had already been claiming of Iraqi WMD. In the end it was proven all a NeoCon hoax which helped launch a disastrous Iraq invasion and 20-year occupation under false pretenses.