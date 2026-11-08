"Too Big To Rig", Too Divided To Agree: Democrats' Post-Landslide Agenda Fight Begins

House Democrats are on track to hold somewhere between 251 and 268 seats, by CBS News' estimate, up from 214 going into Tuesday. The size of that majority has opened a fight between the party's centrists and its left over what the next two years are for, according to Axios interviews with more than a dozen sitting and incoming House Democrats.

CBS projected the Democratic takeover at 10:29 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 3, and about 75 races were still undecided early Wednesday. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters Democrats will win "at least 255 seats, if not more." The majority line is 218.

He marked the win on X:

Too big to rig.



Thank you, America. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) November 4, 2026

As we noted in our takeaways from the GOP's wipeout, the margin is large. That blows up the leverage of the incoming progressive "Bloc," the left-backed freshmen who planned to trade their votes for changes to House rules, plum committee seats and floor votes on Medicare-for-All, defunding ICE and cutting U.S. aid to Israel, Axios reported. With a margin of dozens, one Democrat told the outlet, "the Bloc has way less influence."

So the left is changing tactics. It wants the Congressional Progressive Caucus, around 100 members, to "assert its authority in a way it has never done before," one sitting Democrat told Axios. An incoming Bloc member said the caucus is adding 25 more, and the plan includes recruiting freshmen from battleground seats, among them the "Bernie Dogs," working-class populists who won red districts, and the "wave babies," upset winners nobody on Capitol Hill knows yet.

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.) called Tuesday "a rebuke of the status quo" and "for the left an affirmation and a validation," saying there is "absolutely no excuse" for the party not to do "the most over the next two years, and as quickly as possible." CPC chair Greg Casar said Medicare-for-All is "overwhelmingly popular" and "we should move that kind of legislation forward." Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said she is "100% down" for Jeffries' 100-day agenda but "I just don't think there's any way we can stop there. ... We have to pass a living wage bill, we have to pass universal childcare."

The centrists read the same night differently. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) called it a "gigantic night for the middle ground," and said the mandate is "to crush high costs and corruption." Rep. Adam Gray (D-Calif.), a leader of the Blue Dog Coalition, said "the most extreme elements ... want to do messaging bills and yell and scream and point the finger. There's time for that, let's just not make it the majority time."

Jeffries is stuck in the middle, and has said little. His own agenda is narrow: the Associated Press reported last month, it starts in the first 100 hours of the new Congress with restoring the Affordable Care Act tax credits that expired in 2025, reversing the Medicaid cuts in the "One Big Beautiful Bill," votes against the Iran war and a rollback of Trump's tariffs, plus investigations of Trump, his family and his administration led by the ranking Democrats on Oversight and Judiciary. Impeachment, he said then, is "neither on nor off the table."

Medicare-for-All isn't on that list. In August Jeffries told NBC's Kristen Welker it is "not legislation that I currently am co-sponsoring or that I support," and that "I don't support the DSA agenda as has been articulated by the DSA itself," theGrio reported. Asked Wednesday about marking up Medicare-for-All, he said the caucus will have a "family conversation" about health care beyond the ACA credits and Medicaid, and that members will meet "upon our return about what the agenda looks like."

Even some of the left's own are skeptical about how far this goes. Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), a Medicare-for-All co-sponsor, said "Medicare-for-All is not going to happen in the next two years and everybody knows that," and called the jockeying "tedious." Another House Democrat summed up the caucus the left now has to move: "On balance, this is a center-left caucus."

As we noted, one reading of Tuesday is a rejection, not a mandate, which is the argument the centrists are making and the leftards are rejecting. Jeffries has said the caucus settles it when members return.