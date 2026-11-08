Trump Says He's 'Highly Unlikely' To Order New Bombing Of Iran If Talks Progress

Did President Trump finally get the message after the GOP's disastrous midterm showing?

He remarked Sunday that it is "highly unlikely" he will need to order US forces to war with Iran as long as there is progress in negotiations. Indirect talks are curretnly happening via Qatari and Gulf mediation.

Washington is seeking to focus the talks on Iran's nuclear program and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, even while Iran's IRGC forces continue to mount daily attacks on international shipping, via drones and sea mines. Tehran is meanwhile demanding the US concede to its seven conditions, which includes dropping sanctions, ending the US naval blockade, and even war reparations.

CNN says that in a phone interview Trump actually made the point about being "unlikely" attack Iran again some five times.

"It depends on whether or not they sign a very strong agreement," Trump told CNN’s Jim Sciutto in a phone interview. Then the president explained:

“The answer is highly unlikely it’s going to be necessary. They’re a failing nation. It just came out, you saw this year, 301% inflation. Highly unlikely it will be necessary. I would if necessary, but we hit them really hard. I hit them so hard. You don’t know how hard I hit them.”

He then went on to repeat in the 20-minute interview, "So it’s highly unlikely I’ll have to. They're withering away financially. We’ve hit them militarily. We could finish them off."

This and other recent statements, also from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, have expressed Washington's continued desire to see the Iranian government implode from within.

While the economy is indeed being decimated, and with common Iranians struggling amid a currency collapse and runaway inflation, there's a likelihood that the wartime situation could just perist for many years to come.

Syria is an example of an entire society under seige, ravaged by proxy war, its economy in ruins by years of sanctions - and yet the Assad government still managed to last for nearly 14 years. And this was with the Western/Gulf axis having had proxy forces on the ground, concentrated heavily in Idlib, and even with a US military occupation in the northest of the country.

CNN highlights that elswhere in its Sunday interview Trump said that major strike options remain on the table:

Trump, who has in the past offered mixed messages about his willingness to end the war, made clear during the interview that US forces are in position in the region if he were to give the order to strike. “We’re ready for it. I’ve got three aircraft carriers here. The other one just arrived. We have three. They’re fully locked and loaded,” he said. The president also said that the US has identified infrastructure targets inside Iran in the event of renewed military action, including power plants and bridges. “We have 38 bridges in our site that we can knock down in literally one hour, “ he said. “They’ll all be down.”

President Trump told me five times in the interview that he believes it’s “highly unlikely” he’ll take the U.S. to war against Iran again. However, he said U.S. forces are in place to do so and he said Iran retains just 10% of its missile capacity and 15% of its drone… https://t.co/6JYDOeNozb — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) November 8, 2026

One glaring contradiction between supposedly wanting to 'liberate' the Iranian people - but also while making war on the country - is that taking out bridges and vital infrastucture hurts precisely the ordinary people Washington has claimed to want to help. It is the common citizenry that tends to suffer most under American bombs, as well as a prolonged sanctions campaign and war.