"It's Going To Be Total Chaos" - Martin Armstrong Warns "People Are Just Fed Up" With Washington

Authored by Greg Hunter via USAWatchdog,

Legendary financial and geopolitical cycle analyst Martin Armstrong with his famous "Socrates" program accurately predicted what would happen in the midterm elections last Tuesday with the so-called "Blue Wave."

Armstrong says, "Socrates is looking at everything. It showed Texas would flip blue, but Florida would stay red..."

"Even on the national level, it showed we were looking at a blue tsunami. It is also showing that was necessary for its forecast going into 2032... The Democrats are in a long-term bear market, despite all the hoopla and everything else. Socrates shows they will not win in 2028. I have said in my last three conferences that the Democrat party will split. You have even seen James Carville say he's no longer a Democrat (and wants to leave the party)."

Armstrong contends what he is seeing is lots of upheaval coming from a variety of sources. Could some of this upheaval come from the Trump Administration unwinding the voter fraud? Could it be from Democrats committing lawfare against Trump and his allies? Could it be from funding more war in Ukraine against Russia, or all of the above. Armstrong says:

"Socrates was looking at trends, and, basically, it was time to flip. Then you look at what is going to come, and it's going to be total chaos. . .. You are going to be looking at investigations and all sorts of things. What the computer is projecting is this chaos for the next two years. We are going into a stagflation and a recession where the economic growth will now decline. Inflation is going to go up. Democrats who voted this way are going to find out it does not matter who the heck you put in. Washington is Washington. Going into 2028, you are going to see a rise in third party activity. People are just fed up with Republicans and Democrats."

Meanwhile, Armstrong brings up the latest "Blue Wave" that is, historically, not that big. Armstrong says:

"Although Democrats are cheering big time, Obama lost 9 Senate seats in the midterms. Then, look at Truman, and he lost 12 Senate seats. This is a minimal one. The news makes it sound like a big tsunami and this is it. This is the end of the Republican Party. Sorry, it's not going to work that way."

On the chaos coming from war, look no further than the Democrats to fan the fires of conflict and killing. Armstrong says, "The Democrats are anti Russia. They are going to fund Zelensky in Ukraine..."

"He immediately started attacking refineries (in Russia). So, there is no way we are looking at a peaceful resolution. . .. There is no chance in hell. . .. They are going to be promoting war with Russia. So, this gets to be much more serious geopolitically. This is why the DOW has been making new highs when everybody said it was going to crash. The big capital is coming into the US, and it goes to the DOW."

Armstrong also contends that oil prices will remain high, and gold and silver will be heading up in price shortly after the new year.

There is much more in the 61-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he goes one-on-one with Martin Armstrong to talk about Dems in 2028, inflation, gold, war and the chaos of the 2026 Midterm Elections for 11.07.26.