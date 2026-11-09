Major Sponsors Dump Progressive Podcasters Who Laughed About 'Digging Up Charlie Kirk'

Sponsors are fleeing "I've Had It," the progressive podcast hosted by Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan, after the two laughed on Thursday's episode at a joke about digging up Charlie Kirk. Cash App, Casper, Zenni and others have said they are out, and the hosts' apology has not slowed it.

The hosts were reading posts reacting to Tuesday's midterm results, Yahoo News reported, when Welch read one that said, "We're digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again." Both women laughed out loud for more than 20 seconds. As we reported, a 39-second clip of the moment spread across X that day.

NEW: Cash App has severed ties with the 'I've Had It' Podcast after hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan laughed uncontrollably at the thought of digging up Charlie Kirk's corpse and killing him again.



Cash App says they are no longer a sponsor of the show.



Just 20 minutes... pic.twitter.com/L6BqOYQeMv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 7, 2026

On Friday, Cash App became the first to go, writing on X: "We do not condone violence of any kind, and we are no longer sponsors of this podcast."

We do not condone violence of any kind, and we are no longer sponsors of this podcast. — Cash App (@CashApp) November 6, 2026

Casper followed, saying on X, "We have ended our sponsorship and will no longer be associated with that program!" Zenni said it had "canceled advertising on I've Had It and are reviewing our podcast placements against our brand safety standards." Newsweek's list also has Honeylove, iRestore, Nobl Travel and HexClad out, and Ridge Wallet told X it has "no future plans to work with this creator or any other shows on their network," according to a Post Millennial tally.

Thank you for raising this! Zenni does not condone violence of any type. We have canceled advertising on I've Had It and are reviewing our podcast placements against our brand safety standards. — Zenni® (@zennioptical) November 8, 2026

The list of sponsors who've walked differs by outlet - with the Post Millennial counting 24 companies, and Newsweek counting 10 - which may come down to 'active' vs. 'ever sponsored' kinda thing.

Chewy said, "We do not sponsor or support the 'I've Had It' podcast," and Boll & Branch said it "does not currently advertise" on the show and "will not in the future." Monarch Money told Newsweek its deal ended in September, before the episode, and Branch Basics ended its sponsorship earlier too, according to the Post Millennial.

We do not sponsor or support the "I've Had It" podcast. We unequivocally condemn violence in all forms. The comments made by the hosts do not reflect Chewy's values or what we stand for as a company. — Chewy (@Chewy) November 7, 2026

For clarity: @BollAndBranch does not currently advertise with the "I've Had It" podcast and will not in the future. — Boll & Branch (@BollAndBranch) November 7, 2026

On Saturday the hosts posted an apology on Instagram: "On Thursday's show, we laughed at a joke about Charlie Kirk. It was an insensitive joke, and we should not have laughed. We regret it, and we apologize." (so - sorry we got caught).

They added that "there is nothing funny about gun violence" and said they had donated to Everytown for Gun Safety, Newsweek reported.

The apology did not end the fight with Turning Point USA. On Sunday, Welch told TPUSA's Andrew Kolvet, "we're never ever going to sit down and listen to you," and framed the boycott as the group trying to show donors it can "cancel libs." Welch said the show gained 30,000 subscribers over the last couple of days. The Post Millennial put the show's YouTube following at nearly 1.8 million subscribers.

Kirk's widow weighed in Sunday without naming the show. Erika Kirk wrote on X that it is "beyond disgusting" to see "leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it's entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline." Her post came a day after Dave Chappelle's Charlie Kirk line at Madison Square Garden, which we also covered.

To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it's entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting.



My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our... — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) November 8, 2026

Kirk was 31 when he was shot at Utah Valley University in September 2025. Welch's comments on him are an old flashpoint: in December she said on the show that "the person that I heard that justified his death was him," Fox News reported.