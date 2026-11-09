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Major Sponsors Dump Progressive Podcasters Who Laughed About ‘Digging Up Charlie Kirk’

Major Sponsors Dump Progressive Podcasters Who Laughed About 'Digging Up Charlie Kirk'

Sponsors are fleeing "I've Had It," the progressive podcast hosted by Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan, after the two laughed on Thursday's episode at a joke about digging up Charlie Kirk. Cash App, Casper, Zenni and others have said they are out, and the hosts' apology has not slowed it.

The hosts were reading posts reacting to Tuesday's midterm results, Yahoo News reported, when Welch read one that said, "We're digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again." Both women laughed out loud for more than 20 seconds. As we reported, a 39-second clip of the moment spread across X that day.

On Friday, Cash App became the first to go, writing on X: "We do not condone violence of any kind, and we are no longer sponsors of this podcast."

Casper followed, saying on X, "We have ended our sponsorship and will no longer be associated with that program!" Zenni said it had "canceled advertising on I've Had It and are reviewing our podcast placements against our brand safety standards." Newsweek's list also has Honeylove, iRestore, Nobl Travel and HexClad out, and Ridge Wallet told X it has "no future plans to work with this creator or any other shows on their network," according to a Post Millennial tally.

The list of sponsors who've walked differs by outlet - with the Post Millennial counting 24 companies, and Newsweek counting 10 - which may come down to 'active' vs. 'ever sponsored' kinda thing. 

Chewy said, "We do not sponsor or support the 'I've Had It' podcast," and Boll & Branch said it "does not currently advertise" on the show and "will not in the future." Monarch Money told Newsweek its deal ended in September, before the episode, and Branch Basics ended its sponsorship earlier too, according to the Post Millennial.

On Saturday the hosts posted an apology on Instagram: "On Thursday's show, we laughed at a joke about Charlie Kirk. It was an insensitive joke, and we should not have laughed. We regret it, and we apologize." (so - sorry we got caught). 

They added that "there is nothing funny about gun violence" and said they had donated to Everytown for Gun Safety, Newsweek reported.

The apology did not end the fight with Turning Point USA. On Sunday, Welch told TPUSA's Andrew Kolvet, "we're never ever going to sit down and listen to you," and framed the boycott as the group trying to show donors it can "cancel libs." Welch said the show gained 30,000 subscribers over the last couple of days. The Post Millennial put the show's YouTube following at nearly 1.8 million subscribers.

Kirk's widow weighed in Sunday without naming the show. Erika Kirk wrote on X that it is "beyond disgusting" to see "leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it's entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline." Her post came a day after Dave Chappelle's Charlie Kirk line at Madison Square Garden, which we also covered.

Kirk was 31 when he was shot at Utah Valley University in September 2025. Welch's comments on him are an old flashpoint: in December she said on the show that "the person that I heard that justified his death was him," Fox News reported.

Tyler Durden




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