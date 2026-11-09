Old People Are Falling For Gold Scams Like Crazy

Across the country, older Americans are draining their savings into gold bars and handing them to strangers. It usually starts with a pop-up, an email or a phone call warning that a bank account has been hacked or an identity stolen. A "fraud investigator" or "federal agent" then offers the fix: liquidate everything, buy gold to keep it safe, and give it to a courier who shows up with a password.

The callers usually work out of call centers overseas, while the couriers who make the pickups often travel in from out of state, some of them barely out of their teens. Police and federal prosecutors from Washington to Florida have been chasing the scheme in recent months, and single victims are losing millions.

A 78-year-old Washington woman says she handed roughly $3 million to scammers this year - amounting to about 95% of everything she owned - after a fraudulent pop-up on her computer warned her she was being hacked.

"I'm sitting there holding a million dollars' worth of gold in my hands, and I hand it to a stranger," said the Shoreline business owner, who gave only her first name, Shane.

Her story surfaced on Nov. 5 during a joint briefing held by the King County Sheriff's Office, the FBI's Seattle field office, and federal and county prosecutors. Officials said gold courier scams cost Americans approximately $312 million in 2025, while federal prosecutors noted that FBI data placed total scam losses among Americans over 60 at $7.7 billion last year. The sheriff's office has logged at least $12 million in scam losses this year alone, including $4.6 million tied directly to gold bar fraud.

Shane's ordeal began in April, when a pop-up alert instructed her to call "Chase fraud and Apple fraud." The individuals who answered claimed she was assisting an ongoing investigation and told her that her assets would be safe only if she converted them into physical gold. Investigators said couriers collected cash and gold in person at mundane public locations, such as a church parking lot and behind a Verizon retail store. Each courier carried a dollar bill with a secret password written on it, which was read back to the scammer coordinating the call, and victims were given counterfeit receipts designed to look as though they had originated from the Federal Reserve.

"It was hellish. It was absolutely hellish, not telling anyone," Shane said. Both bank staff and bullion dealers warned her that she was being conned, but she dismissed their concerns, the Seattle Times reported. Only when the handler who phoned her daily finally assured her that she had no need to liquidate further assets did she confide in a friend, who urged her to contact law enforcement immediately.

"If a scammer asks you to keep a secret, that's usually a giant red flag," said King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion.

Other recent county losses also reached into the hundreds of thousands. Det. Sgt. Michael Glasgow pointed to a 79-year-old woman who lost $700,000 to an imposter posing as an Apple representative, a 69-year-old who lost $650,000 through the same pretext, and a 93-year-old man who lost $475,000 after clicking a phishing link. None of these victims have recovered their funds.

Coast To Coast

That same day, federal prosecutors in Florida announced an indictment charging 10 individuals in an elder-fraud gold bar scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Florida. Seven of the defendants reside in California and are between the ages of 20 and 26; two are from DeLand, Florida, and one is from Pennsylvania. Each faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering, with a trial scheduled for Dec. 30 in Gainesville.

One suspect was captured in a targeted sting. An elderly victim received an email disguised as an Amazon notice, followed by a phone call from an operative alleging her identity had been stolen, before she was transferred to a fraudulent Federal Trade Commission agent, the Alachua Chronicle reported. In May, she purchased $101,220 in gold from a local coin and jewelry dealer and surrendered it to a purported "Treasury agent" at an Orange Lake gas station. When the syndicate demanded an additional $400,000, federal agents orchestrated a controlled exchange in Gainesville. On June 1, authorities arrested 20-year-old Gurpinder Singh. Singh, who was carrying an Indian passport and a California driver's license, told investigators that the Gainesville rendezvous was his first pickup.

In the Omaha metropolitan area, an elderly couple - coerced by a bogus federal agent threatening an arrest warrant - purchased 35 gold bars valued at $158,000 and handed them over in a public parking lot to a courier using an authentication passphrase, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said last month. Investigators traced the courier's rental vehicle using surveillance feeds and automated license plate readers, prompting a nationwide bulletin that yielded an Illinois traffic stop where police recovered the bullion. The sheriff noted that federal authorities provided an aircraft to transport investigators to Sterling, Illinois, to reclaim the property. The couple's gold was returned intact.

The driver told officers he was en route to drop the package at a Chicago motel and was initially released. Douglas County authorities have since issued an arrest warrant, and investigators believe he collected assets from victims across five regions of the United States.

On Oct. 6, a federal judge in Augusta, Georgia, sentenced 52-year-old Javed Ashiq of Decatur to 14 years in prison and ordered him to pay $886,799.84 in restitution, WRDW reported. Ashiq's co-conspirators, impersonating FTC personnel, convinced a 90-year-old that their identity had been compromised, prompting the victim to acquire $241,000 in bullion. Ashiq, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, was apprehended in July 2024 en route to another pickup; he will face deportation proceedings following his prison term. "This case highlights the ruthless tactics scammers use to exploit senior citizens," said U.S. Attorney Meg Heap.

In September, police in Friendswood, Texas, arrested California courier Rajdeep Singh after an elderly woman - misled by an imposter agent claiming her and her husband's Social Security profiles were compromised - purchased $25,000 in gift cards and converted roughly $185,000 into gold bullion, FOX 26 reported. Singh was charged with theft with an elderly enhancement, held on a $5 million bond, and placed under an immigration detainer. Detectives suspect he visited multiple victims throughout the greater Houston area over a four-week stretch. Friendswood Police Chief Josh Rogers said these rings are "terrorizing our elderly community."

In August, the NYPD disclosed that New York City residents had lost more than $100 million to gold bar operations over two years, with some individual victims losing $9 million or more. Authorities published surveillance footage showing an elderly woman in Flatbush surrendering approximately $300,000 in gold bullion to an operative she believed was collecting on behalf of the IRS. The syndicates, typically coordinated from Asia, routinely keep victims on the phone throughout the physical handoff, police said.

"Have these conversations with your parents or grandparents," said Sgt. Rashawn Vaughn of the NYPD's Financial Crimes Task Force, emphasizing that families must "make sure they are not buying gold bars."

Earlier this year, federal prosecutors in St. Louis indicted three couriers tied to an alleged $8 million enterprise operated out of an Indian call center. One courier, 28-year-old Monarch Sachdev, allegedly collected illicit proceeds on at least 65 occasions, accounting for at least $5.4 million in victim losses.

Even The Dealers Get Burned

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office has described the gold bar scheme as fast-growing, and its fallout is spilling over to retail bullion vendors. Bullion Standard, a San Diego-based online precious metals dealer, reported that Bank of America placed holds on hundreds of thousands of dollars after two of the firm's elderly customers were defrauded in early 2025, NBC 7 reported.

Owner Kyle Horn said his company account plunged to negative $456,000 due to pending debits. Although the bank subsequently confirmed third-party fraud and cleared the funds, it permanently closed the account weeks later and froze the remaining balance of more than $50,000.

Horn has since filed suit against Bank of America, which maintained that accounts are subject to closure under certain risk factors, including repeated fraud complaints. In response, Horn's staff now routinely cross-examine senior customers placing sizable orders.

Not every gold-related dispute involves impersonated federal agents. As we reported last Monday, a 97-year-old La Jolla resident and his 85-year-old wife are suing former "Toy Story" voice actor Erik von Detten and TV-advertised dealer Rosland Capital, alleging they paid $2.15 million for gold coins worth roughly $1.36 million. Rosland, currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, faces approximately $49 million in unfulfilled order liabilities across 484 customers.

Meanwhile, as we reported in June, a Grand Rapids, Michigan, coin dealer alerted the Kent County Sheriff's Office after suspecting that a flustered widow was on the verge of handing over nearly $700,000 in bullion.

Undercover detectives substituted an officer in place of the victim to deliver a decoy parcel of chocolate gold coins; the courier, 20-year-old Yug Chauhan of Illinois, was subsequently charged with two felony counts carrying up to 20-year sentences.

Nor are these networks limited to precious metals. Last week, we reported on a ring of Chinese couriers masquerading as federal law enforcement officers who collected more than $10 million in physical cash from elderly targets across 19 states.

Shane remains doubtful she will see any restitution, while still facing an outstanding IRS tax liability on the assets she liquidated. While she managed to keep "most" of her home, she offered a direct warning to others: "Just be safe, be smart, be safe. Tell someone."