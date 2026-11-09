Philly's Kristallnacht: Targeting Private Citizens Vs. Israeli Policy

Authored by Luis Gonzalez via American Thinker,

A bicycle-led boycott targeting six Jewish-owned restaurants in Philadelphia brought hundreds of counterprotesters into Center City Sunday. The demonstration, organized by Philly Bike On Your Left, drew a substantial police presence, verbal confrontations, at least one reported physical altercation, and an arrest witnessed by NBC10.

The protest also took place on the eve of the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nazi pogrom against Jewish communities on November 9-10, 1938.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's on-the-ground report, "hundreds turned out Sunday in support of six Center City eateries owned by Jewish restaurateurs," directly confronting a boycott that had unsettled Philadelphia's Jewish community.

WATCH: Counterprotesters turn out in Philadelphia in response to a "Boycott Bike Ride" targeting Jewish-owned restaurants.



Organizers of the ride labeled the businesses "Zionist establishments," prompting a show of support for the targeted businesses and Philadelphia's Jewish... pic.twitter.com/Cs0xY7V3vY — Jayne Zirkle (@JayneZirkle) November 8, 2026

The six targeted businesses were Mac Mart, K'Far Cafe, Huda, Goldie, Dizengoff, and Schlesinger's Deli. A flyer circulated by the organizers identified them as "Zionist establishments" and declared: "No business for Zionists! These Zionist Establishments must go! Not in our city!"

The language was not subtle. Neither was the group's original October 30 invitation, quoted by CNN in its Sunday report:

"Ride around Rittenhouse with us as we show these zionist business owners that we see them for the disgusting humans they are."

That is the starting point for understanding what happened in Philadelphia.

The organizers describe themselves as an anti-fascist, anti-Zionist social cycling collective. They say the businesses were targeted because of their owners' support for Israel, not because they are Jewish. They also insist the timing was coincidental.

In a statement posted Saturday, the group said its ride had been "grossly misrepresented" and that it stood against "fascism, antisemitism, islamophobia, and colonialism." Asked by the Inquirer about Kristallnacht, a representative said, "I can assure you we had no idea when [Kristallnacht] was."

That denial should be reported. It does not change the words on the flyer or the businesses selected for the campaign.

Kristallnacht was a state-organized pogrom. Nazi mobs attacked Jewish people, destroyed businesses and homes, burned more than 1,400 synagogues, and sent approximately 26,000 Jewish men to concentration camps. Sunday's demonstration was not remotely equivalent to that violence. But the public identification of Jewish businesses, accompanied by demands that they be driven out, makes the anniversary impossible to ignore.

The distinction between opposing Israeli policy and targeting private citizens should be elementary. Americans have every right to criticize Israel, protest its government, and organize political boycotts. They do not have a right to intimidate their neighbors or demand that private businesses disappear because their owners hold objectionable political views.

Philadelphia's response was striking. Customers lined up outside the targeted restaurants, with hundreds reportedly waiting at Huda. American and Israeli flags filled the counterprotest. The NBC10 report documented police separating opposing demonstrators, a physical altercation, and at least one arrest. The circumstances surrounding that arrest were not immediately known.

At Huda, owner Yehuda Sichel told the Inquirer that his grandfather survived the Holocaust and witnessed Kristallnacht. Sichel believes he was targeted because he raised money for injured and traumatized Israeli children after the October 7 Hamas attack.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker condemned the targeting of businesses because their owners were Jewish. Governor Josh Shapiro called the ride an effort "designed to intimidate and drive Jewish businesses out of our communities." Senator John Fetterman and Congressman Brendan Boyle also condemned the demonstration.

Philadelphia's Democratic Socialists of America defended the organizers, accusing public officials of conflating anti-Zionism with antisemitism. The group maintained that Jewish businesses belong in Philadelphia while supporting the activists' right to challenge what it calls Zionist ideology.

But the argument cannot be settled by changing the labels. The organizers published the names of six local businesses, described their owners as "disgusting humans," and demanded that their establishments go.

There is a broader political contradiction here. Conservatives have spent years being branded fascists for defending national borders, supporting law enforcement, standing with Israel, or rejecting progressive orthodoxy. The accusation has become a routine way to discredit political opposition.

Yet activists who identify as anti-fascist are now using public shaming, economic pressure, and demands for exclusion against people whose political convictions they reject. That is the authoritarian impulse issue. A free society depends on pluralism: the right of citizens to hold different convictions, operate businesses, and participate in community life without submitting to ideological approval.

The cyclists came to tell six Jewish-owned businesses they did not belong in Philadelphia. Hundreds of residents answered by filling their tables and standing outside their doors. The activists wanted to make those businesses unwelcome. Instead, their neighbors demonstrated what freedom of association and community solidarity look like.

The message was clear. So were the optics.

When self-proclaimed anti-fascists took to their bicycles in Philadelphia to target Jewish-owned businesses, they exposed the ugly face of the movement they claim to represent. This was fascism disguised as political activism, carried out in the name of "the Left."

And Philadelphia saw it.

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