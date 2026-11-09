Surprising Red State Becomes New Hotspot For Gen Z Workers

South Carolina is rapidly becoming one of America's most attractive destinations for young workers, as affordable living, expanding employment opportunities and a growing economy draw Generation Z away from traditional economic powerhouses.

The Palmetto State recorded a net influx of 22,843 Gen Z adults in 2024, the largest gain of any state, according to a new LendingTree analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.

An estimated 60,223 adults ages 18 to 27 moved into South Carolina, compared with 37,380 who departed.

The migration reflects a broader shift in where younger Americans are choosing to build their careers, with housing costs and economic opportunity increasingly influencing decisions.

Charleston, Columbia and Greenville have emerged as major destinations, attracting newcomers with expanding regional economies and comparatively affordable lifestyles. South Carolina's proximity to Charlotte, North Carolina, also provides access to a major employment market without necessarily requiring workers to absorb the same housing expenses, the LendingTree report said.

However, it's a very different story in traditional economic hubs.

California suffered the nation's largest net loss of Gen Z adults, shedding 58,109 residents in the same age bracket. New Jersey and Illinois also posted net outflows, losing 37,556 and 20,031 residents, respectively, to other states.

The figures come as roughly 10.7 million Gen Z adults moved across state lines in 2024 alone.

Meanwhile, employment isn't the only factor driving moves between states. LendingTree found that 38.1% of Gen Z adults who crossed state lines in 2024 were attending college that year, highlighting the importance of universities.

In an interview with Fox News, LendingTree researcher Matt Schulz said that the low cost of living and promising job market may explain its popularity.

"Gen Z is at the most mobile time of their lives, and they're looking for a place where they can live affordably, where there are decent jobs and good opportunity," Schulz said. "Ultimately, it is about looking for job opportunity and looking for the best place to get started with your career and being able to afford the things that you want to do and have the life you want to live."