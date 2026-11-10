Back To Basics: Toyota Bets On Indiana-Built Micro Trucks As Consumers Demand Cheap Vehicles

Japanese mini trucks have been a hit with US consumers because they offer an inexpensive, compact truck without all the bells and whistles that is also relatively cheap to service.

Toyota Motor has recognized this growing niche in the US truck market and announced Tuesday that it plans to begin making an "ultra-compact utility truck" at its Indiana plant.

Local outlet Courier & Press reports:

Toyota Motor North America on Tuesday announced it would add a production line to its Gibson County, Indiana, plant in 2027, a $34 million investment that will generate some 50 new jobs. But perhaps the most interesting aspect of the announcement is the type of vehicle Toyota plans to roll off that new assembly line. It will be the first vehicle in the reimagined "Scion by Toyota" brand: An ultra-compact utility truck that meets American standards for low-speed vehicles, or LSVs. The truck, officially called the KEI-01, will begin production in the second half of 2027.

The KEI-01 mini truck has a sub-1.0-liter, three-cylinder engine, a configuration more commonly found in motorcycles on US roads.

The new truck will be sold under the revived Scion brand.

Toyota also unveiled two separate concept vehicles: an all-terrain vehicle called the SxS and a two-wheeled electric scooter known as the BKE.

Toyota is relaunching the Scion brand, and its first product is the KEI-01, a tiny truck with a 660-cc engine. The KEI-01 is basically a rebadged Daihatsu Hijet Jumbo, but will be assembled in Princeton, Indiana. Initial sales will be via a fleet-focused trial program, but… pic.twitter.com/HaDQWCeVmG — Car and Driver (@CARandDRIVER) November 10, 2026

The new micro truck has been designed to meet the needs of US consumers via:

Small business owners looking for an affordable urban commercial vehicle .

. Farmers and ranchers requiring a dependable daily workhorse.

Municipalities, universities, and corporate campuses seeking efficient fleet vehicles.

Delivery and service providers operating in urban environments.

Outdoor enthusiasts and hobbyists wanting a versatile utility vehicle.

"Based on market conditions, customer demand, and operational considerations, Toyota may consider expanding availability to limited retail sales at a later date," company officials said in a news release.

Separately, Michigan-based EV startup Slate Auto, backed by Jeff Bezos' family office, is developing an affordable, modular EV pickup that offers consumers a truck without the expensive, complicated electronics that have driven up repair bills over the years.

The next big push in America's truck market will be simplicity and getting back to the basics of an affordable pickup.